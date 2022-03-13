Monday, March 14th | 11 Adar II 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Ukraine Government Welcomes Israel’s ‘Noble Mission’ to Secure Peace as Russian Invasion Rages

Australia, Netherlands Start UN Action Against Russia Over MH17 Disaster

Paypal CEO Dan Schulman: ‘Cryptocurrencies Will Redefine the Financial World’

Kyiv Apartment Block Shelled but ‘Hard’ Ukraine Peace Talks Go Ahead

Israel’s High Court: Hearing Within Seven Days on Ukraine Refugee Petition

Instagram Bans Anti-Israel Group After It Posts Collage Featuring Terrorists

Iranian Jews Bought Tomb of Queen Esther and Mordechai, Israel’s National Library Reveals

UK Appoints Jewish Former MP as Refugee Minister to Aid Ukrainians Fleeing to Britain

New-Generation IDF Tank Receives Own Production Line

Iran Says US Has to Make Decision on Reviving Nuclear Deal

March 13, 2022 9:40 am
0

Iran Suspends Talks With Saudi Arabia

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Saudi Energy Minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and minister of state for the United Arab Emirates, Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber attend the Saudi Green Initiative Forum to discuss efforts by the world’s top oil exporter to tackle climate change in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Photo: October 23, 2021. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

Iran has suspended talks with regional rival Saudi Arabia, a website affiliated to Iran’s top security body reported on Sunday, without giving a reason for the decision which comes as a fifth round of negotiations was due to start this week.

The news comes a day after Saudi Arabia carried out mass executions that activists said included 41 Shi’ite Muslims, and amid stalled talks on an Iranian nuclear deal in Vienna.

“Iran has unilaterally suspended talks with Saudi Arabia,” Nour news said, without providing a reason. It said no specific date had been scheduled for a new round of talks.

The Saudi government media office CIC did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Related coverage

March 12, 2022 2:03 pm
0

Saudi Arabia Executes 81 Men in One Day for Terrorism, Other Offenses

Saudi Arabia executed 81 men including seven Yemenis and one Syrian on Saturday, the interior ministry said, in the kingdom's...

Sunni Muslim Saudi Arabia and Shi’ite Iran, which are locked in proxy conflicts around the region, started direct talks last year to try to contain tensions. Iraq’s foreign minister said on Saturday his country would host a new round on Wednesday.

Riyadh in 2016 severed ties with Iran after Iranian protesters stormed the Saudi embassy in Tehran following the execution of a Shi’ite cleric in Saudi Arabia.

On Saturday, Saudi Arabia said it had executed 81 men in its biggest mass execution in decades. Activists and rights defenders said 41 were Shi’ite Muslims from the eastern Qatif region, which has historically been a flashpoint between the Sunni-dominated government and minority Shi’ites.

Saudi authorities did not respond to a Reuters request for comment on that.

Saudi Arabia and Iran have backed opposing sides in regional conflicts and political disputes in Syria, Lebanon and Iraq for years, and Saudi Arabia has led an Arab coalition waging war against the Iran-aligned Houthi movement in Yemen since 2015.

Riyadh has said little progress has been made in the direct talks, which have focused largely on Yemen. Houthi authorities said on Saturday two Yemeni “prisoners of war” were among those executed by Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, talks to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal face the prospect of collapse after a last-minute Russian demand forced world powers to pause negotiations for an undetermined time despite having a largely completed text.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.