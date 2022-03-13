Palestinian Activist Testifies on Abuse at PA Jericho Prison

i24 News – Suha Jbara, a Palestinian activist with US and Panamanian citizenships, delivered testimony on the abuse she suffered during her 2018 detention in a Palestinian Authority prison dubbed the “Jericho Slaughterhouse.”

Jbara was arrested on charges of unlawful weapon possession, “collaboration” with Israel, and collecting funds for Islamic charities in illegal ways, according to the Jerusalem Post.

She was detained at the Jericho Interrogation and Detention Center, a prison referred to as the “Jericho Slaughterhouse” due to reports of inmate abuse at the facility.

While detained at the prison, the activist started a 26 day hunger strike to protest her treatment, during which she was chained to her bed.

The activist’s testimony, which was delivered last week and published by The Post, included instances of physical abuse and threats to her wellbeing throughout her detention.

Jbara said that she was handcuffed and blindfolded during the process, and that she was questioned by an interrogator who struck her repeatedly.

“He told me that from my face he could tell that I’m a collaborator [with Israel],” Jbara said.

“He threatened to take away my custody over my children. He also threatened me with rape and started beating me.”