March 14, 2022 2:08 pm
Jewish Communities to Host First Matzah-Baking Events in Gulf Countries

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Manama, Bahrain. Photo: Wadiia via Wikimedia Commons.

An umbrella group for Jewish communities in the Arabian Peninsula is organizing several matzah-baking events next week, in a first-of-its-kind preparation for the upcoming Jewish holiday of Passover.

The Association of Gulf Jewish Communities (AGJC) also arranged for 775 pounds of matzah — nearly 20 percent more than last year’s amount — to be distributed throughout the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries before the holiday commences on April 15.

The GCC countries include Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, and Oman.

“As Jewish life in the Gulf continues its historic rise, there is a greater need for matzah than in years past,” said the AGJC’s Rabbi Dr. Elie Abadie. “Our objective in creating the AGJC was to share resources among the communities in the region and by bringing in matzah, and localized baking in some countries, more Jews will be able to have the convenience of celebrating Passover here this year.”

The group’s president, Ebrahim Nonoo, said that matzah baking was “something that some used to do individually in the past, but this year we will be able to bring families and children to participate in this mitzvah.”

“We have seen an influx of Jewish people moving to the GCC over the last year and are expecting several Passover programs in our countries this year as well,” Nonoo shared. “We are thrilled to have an increased demand for matzah and to be able to ship in more matzah this year than ever before.”

