Wednesday, March 16th | 13 Adar II 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Biden Plans Europe Trip for Ukraine Summit Next Week as Refugees Top 3 Million

Russia, Ukraine Said to Soften Some Positions as Bennett’s Mediation Efforts Continue: Report

IHRA Antisemitism Definition Sees ‘Widespread Consensus’ With 200 New Adoptions: Study

‘They Will Return With New Enthusiasm’: Under Russian Fire, Ukrainian Jewish Women Pledge to Help Rebuild Country

Tufts University Rejects Anti-Zionist Boycott of Jewish-Led Student Groups

Israel Approves Plan to Rapidly Absorb 100,000 Ukrainian Jews

US Still Engaging With Russia on Iran Deal Despite Ukraine: US Official

16 Tons of Humanitarian Aid Sent From Israel to Ukrainian Refugees in Moldova

French Interior Ministry Reverses Decision to Close Radical Mosque in Cannes

Jewish Actress Zoey Deutch Tests Jimmy Fallon on Yiddish Knowledge

March 15, 2022 1:25 pm
0

16 Tons of Humanitarian Aid Sent From Israel to Ukrainian Refugees in Moldova

avatar by Sharon Wrobel

Humanitarian aid and medical supplies airlifted from Israel to help Ukrainian refugees being offloaded in Moldova on March 15, 2022. Photo: United Hatzalah.

A cargo plane carrying 16 tons of humanitarian aid from Israel landed in the Moldovan capital of Chisinau on Tuesday, as the influx of tens of thousands of Ukrainian refugees led to a severe shortage of critical supplies, including insulin.

The delivery included medicine, food, and baby formula, and was transferred to sorting centers for distribution. It the first in a series of planned humanitarian cargo deliveries from Israel to Moldova, led by the Israeli volunteer group United Hatzalah.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry and Former Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Joel Lion also helped organize the effort.

More than 330,000 Ukrainian refugees fled to Moldova as of Monday, according to the United Nations. It is the third largest host country after Poland and Romania.

Related coverage

March 15, 2022 5:28 pm
0

Biden Plans Europe Trip for Ukraine Summit Next Week as Refugees Top 3 Million

US President Joe Biden will travel to Europe for an extraordinary NATO summit on Ukraine next week as the refugee tally from...

The Jewish community of Moldova, which accepted hundreds of Ukrainian refugees every day since Russia’s invasion, said this inflow led to increased demand for basic goods.

As the refugee population swelled, the chief rabbi of Chisinau, Pinchas Saltzman, asked United Hatzalah and the Israeli government for urgent assistance in supplying medications, kosher food, baby formula, hygienic supplies, blankets, and clothing.

The State Secretary for Moldova, Zinaida Bezverhni, also contacted the Israeli Foreign Ministry, requesting urgent supplies of insulin to address critical shortages.

United Hatzalah’s founder and president, Eli Beer, is overseeing its humanitarian and rescue operations on the ground in Chisinau. The organization “raised donations to help cover the cost of the cargo flights,” he said, and “returned to Israel more than 1,000 Ukrainian refugees over the past week and a half.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.