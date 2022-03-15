Wednesday, March 16th | 13 Adar II 5782

March 15, 2022 12:06 pm
Jewish A Cappella Group Maccabeats Debuts ‘Encanto’-Themed Purim Song

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

The Maccabeats in the music video for their “Encanto Purim” song. Photo: Screenshot.

The Jewish a cappella group The Maccabeats released on Sunday a music video for their “Encanto Purim” song, inspired by the hit Disney animated movie.

The track opens with “We Don’t Talk About Haman,” a parody of the “Encanto” tune “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.”  The video, directed by Leah Gottfried, opens with a game of chess between Haman and Esther, played by actress Naomi Weissberg. The Maccabeats then go to Esther to warn her about the evil ways of Haman and his plotting against the Jews – a villain “grinning ear to pointy ear.”

“Haman is very clever, malevolent and cunning. Paid a lot of silver just to get his mission running ” the Maccabeats sing. “We associate him with sound of casting lots … The king is the pawn and Haman calls the shots.” The group continues, “Standing at the gate, idol around his neck. If you don’t bow down, you might just be next.”

The parody then pivots to “Esther,” an adaptation of another “Encanto” original, “Surface Pressure.” Singing about the Jewish heroine, the Maccabeats say, “She’s the new queen, at your service, and they can’t know that she’s not Persian … Gotta face her fears and this heavy burden, if she doesn’t want to see her people’s final curtain.”

Watch the music video for The Maccabeats’ “Encanto Purim” below.

