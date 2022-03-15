Tuesday, March 15th | 12 Adar II 5782

March 15, 2022 6:30 am
0

Kremlin Says West’s Sanctions Affect Iranian Nuclear Deal

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends a joint news conference of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Moscow, Russia February 18, 2022. Sputnik/Sergey Guneev/Kremlin via REUTERS

The Kremlin on Tuesday cautioned the West that Russia’s interests as part of the Iranian nuclear deal would have to be ensured after the United States and its allies slapped sanctions on Moscow for the invasion of Ukraine.

European powers have warned that Russia’s demands to have its trade guaranteed with Iran could wreck an attempt to restore the Iranian nuclear deal which lifted sanctions on Tehran in return for curbs on its nuclear program.

“The sanctions against Russia directly affect the interests of our country in the context of that deal,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

“So the sanctions must be taken into account,” Peskov said. “This is a new aspect that cannot be ignored, that must be taken into account.”

President Vladimir Putin says the “special military operation” in Ukraine is essential to ensure Russian security after NATO admitted members up to Russia’s borders and Western countries supported pro-Western leaders in Kyiv.

Ukraine says it is fighting for its existence. The United States and its European and Asian allies have condemned the Russian invasion. China has called for calm.

Iran said on Monday that the United States needed to make a decision to wrap up a deal to salvage Iran’s 2015 nuclear accord with world powers.

On Tuesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian met Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow.

Lavrov said the future of Iranian-Russian relations was bright as talks on reviving the nuclear accord were in the final straight.

“I am convinced that perspectives are even more impressive considering that the agreement on reviving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action is on the home straight,” Lavrov said.

The Kremlin’s Peskov said the United States knew Russia’s position and that “there was a topic for the continuation of talks – it is really something that is very important for us.”

