Thursday, March 17th | 14 Adar II 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Russia Bogged Down, Blasting Ukrainian Cities as War Enters Fourth Week

Iranian Hackers Leak Mossad Chief’s Personal Information

Israel’s UN Ambassador Demands Security Council Condemn Hezbollah

Physicians for Holocaust Survivors Provide Medical Care to Ukrainian Refugees

Large-Scale Cyber Attack on Israeli Government Sites Likely By Iranian-Aligned Hackers

Zelensky Urges Germany: Tear Down Wall Dividing Free and Unfree Europe

Iran Defies Western Powers With Work on Near Weapons-Grade Uranium

‘Israel Is Too Complex to Be Reduced to a Tweet,’ Declares US Rep. Torres, Backing Its Approach to Russia-Ukraine War

A Message to the PA: Pay Your Doctors, Not Your Terrorists

Two British-Iranians Fly Out of Iran, Ending Prison Ordeal

March 16, 2022 3:16 pm
0

Iran Says ‘Two Issues Remain’ on Nuclear Deal Talks

avatar by i24 News and Algemeiner Staff

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov shakes hands with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian during a joint news conference in Moscow, Russia on March 15, 2022. Photo: Reuters/Maxim Shemetov/Pool

i24 News – Iran’s foreign minister said on Wednesday that two issues remain with the United States in paused negotiations to restore the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers.

“We had four issues as our red lines,” but “two issues have been almost resolved,” Hossein Amir-Abdollahian was quoted as saying by Iran’s state news agency, the Islamic Republic News Agency.

 He added that “two issues remain, including [an] economic guarantee.”

On Tuesday, Amir-Abdollahian met with Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow after nuclear talks with Tehran were temporarily paused.

Related coverage

March 17, 2022 9:08 am
0

Russia Bogged Down, Blasting Ukrainian Cities as War Enters Fourth Week

Russian forces in Ukraine are blasting cities and killing civilians but no longer making progress on the ground, Western countries...

Discussions between Iran and world powers on a potential revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action — the 2015 deal that placed temporary limits on Tehran’s nuclear activities in exchange for billions of dollars in sanctions relief — were placed on hold last week in Vienna.

The pause initially sparked concerns that talks arrived at an impasse, but on Monday, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh explained that the move does not indicate that the parties are stuck in a deadlock.

Following his Tuesday meeting with his Russian counterpart, Iran’s foreign minister said that the outcome of the Vienna talks depends on the US.

“More than ever, ball is in US court to provide the responses needed for successful conclusion of the talks,” the official said on his Twitter account.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.