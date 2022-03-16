Thursday, March 17th | 14 Adar II 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Iran Defies Western Powers With Work on Near Weapons-Grade Uranium

‘Israel Is Too Complex to Be Reduced to a Tweet,’ Declares US Rep. Torres, Backing Its Approach to Russia-Ukraine War

A Message to the PA: Pay Your Doctors, Not Your Terrorists

Two British-Iranians Fly Out of Iran, Ending Prison Ordeal

Why All Jews Understand Ukraine

Iran Says ‘Two Issues Remain’ on Nuclear Deal Talks

London Radio Station Sanctioned for Playing Jay Electronica Song With Antisemitic Lyrics

‘We Need to Accept Everyone’: Jewish School Under Fire in Ukrainian City of Bila Tserkva Transformed Into Main Aid Center

Mayim Bialik Makes Purim Hamantaschen After Presenting at Critics Choice Awards

Sierra Club Reverses ‘Hasty’ Decision to Cancel Israel Trips Amid Anti-Zionist Pressure Campaign

March 16, 2022 1:53 pm
0

Israel Will Not Close West Bank Crossings During Purim for First Time in Five Years

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

A general view picture shows houses in the Israeli settlement of Maale Adumim, in the West Bank, Feb. 15, 2017. Photo: Reuters / Ammar Awad / File.

For the first time in five years, Israel will not place the West Bank under closure during the Purim holiday, Israeli media reported Wednesday.

Israel often imposes closures on West Bank crossings during holidays for security reasons, but in this case the decision not to was adopted by wide consensus in the security establishment, Israeli news site Walla has reported.

Consultations were held and none of the relevant officials raised objections, due to the belief that, despite some outbreaks of low-level violence, there is a state of relative calm in the West Bank.

The IDF, in particular, believes that security collaboration with the Palestinian Authority is strong and has improved in its effectiveness.

Related coverage

March 16, 2022 11:40 am
0

‘High-Tech Is the Engine of the Israeli Economy and the Banks Must Be There’: LeumiTech CEO

CTech - "Last year, investors entered the high-tech market that were not there before. They came with huge sums of...

The security establishment also does not wish to add any further pressure on the Palestinian “street,” which could result from a closure that would prevent tens of thousands of Palestinians from working in Israel proper.

The decision against closure was also related to a series of initiatives by security and political officials to improve the economic situation in the West Bank, which have included changes in tax policy, facilitating salary transfers, cutting red tape, and other measures.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.