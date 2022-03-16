Thursday, March 17th | 14 Adar II 5782

March 16, 2022 8:12 am
0

Zelensky Officially Scheduled to Address Knesset Via Zoom

JNS.org

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during a video address in Kyiv, Ukraine on March 6, 2022 in this still image taken from video. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

JNS.org – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is slated to address the Israeli Knesset from Kyiv via video link early next week, likely on Sunday, Ynet reported on Tuesday.

The report noted that since the Knesset is currently on its winter recess, “steps are being taken to ensure that as many [Knesset members] as possible attend the address in person.”

In recent days, Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy has been in touch with Ukrainian officials, who requested for special arrangements to be made to enable the virtual address.

Zelensky spoke to the Canadian Parliament on Tuesday, asking Canada to help “close the sky” over Ukraine. Last week, he addressed the British Parliament via video link with a speech echoing the late British Prime Minister Winston Churchill’s rallying call during World War II. “We’ll fight in forests, fields, streets,” he said during the speech to the applause of the British Parliament members.

“The Ukrainian president is also set to address the US Congress on Wednesday as he attempts to galvanize world leaders to aid his country in the wake of the Russian invasion,” said the report.

