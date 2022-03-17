Thursday, March 17th | 15 Adar II 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

As Russian Advance Stalls, US Warns China Against Aiding Moscow in Ukraine

Israel’s ‘Kochav Meir’ Field Hospital in Western Ukraine Taking Shape With El Al Airlift

Israel Allocates ‘Significant’ Budget to Develop High-Power Laser to Intercept Rockets, Drones

Anti-Zionist Faculty Fueling Campus Antisemitism, Report Finds

Expressing Unease With Holocaust Comparisons, Ukraine Jewish Leaders Denounce Russian Claims of ‘Denazification’

Tel Aviv Plaza to Broadcast Zelensky’s Knesset Speech

Stop Teaching Kids to Hate Jews

Energy Independence Is a Bipartisan Issue

Secretary Blinken and the State Department’s Empty Promises to Jews

Kyiv Jews Celebrate Purim Despite Russian Siege: ‘Shushan Is Here’

March 17, 2022 9:33 am
0

Covid in Israel: Reproduction Rate Ticking Upward, Close to One Again

avatar by i24 News

A teenager receives a vaccination against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Tel Aviv, Israel, January 24, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun/File Photo

i24 News – The reproduction rate of Covid-19 in Israel is inching back up again, nearly reaching one, fresh data released Thursday by the Israeli Health Ministry shows.

The R value currently stands at 0.92 and has been steadily creeping upward since a low point of 0.66 on February 11. At the height of the omicron wave, the R value reached as high as 2.12 on December 30.

The R number is based on data from 10 days earlier.

The reproduction rate is closely watched by health authorities as a sign that the virus is either slowing down or multiplying. The baseline of one means that each person is passing it on to another person. Any number above one indicates that the virus is multiplying.

Related coverage

March 17, 2022 3:11 pm
0

Israel Allocates ‘Significant’ Budget to Develop High-Power Laser to Intercept Rockets, Drones

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Thursday announced that a “significant” budget was approved for the development and procurement of...

A total of 6,738 Covid cases were registered over the previous 24-hour period, with a positive test rate of 11.93 percent out of 56,488 tests to detect the virus.

The number of patients listed in serious condition stands at 332, with 166 critical and 149 on ventilators.

There are currently 40,096 active patients in Israel.

A total of 10,405 people have died in Israel since the official start of the pandemic two years ago.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.