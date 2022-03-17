Thursday, March 17th | 15 Adar II 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

As Russian Advance Stalls, US Warns China Against Aiding Moscow in Ukraine

Israel’s ‘Kochav Meir’ Field Hospital in Western Ukraine Taking Shape With El Al Airlift

Israel Allocates ‘Significant’ Budget to Develop High-Power Laser to Intercept Rockets, Drones

Anti-Zionist Faculty Fueling Campus Antisemitism, Report Finds

Expressing Unease With Holocaust Comparisons, Ukraine Jewish Leaders Denounce Russian Claims of ‘Denazification’

Tel Aviv Plaza to Broadcast Zelensky’s Knesset Speech

Stop Teaching Kids to Hate Jews

Energy Independence Is a Bipartisan Issue

Secretary Blinken and the State Department’s Empty Promises to Jews

Kyiv Jews Celebrate Purim Despite Russian Siege: ‘Shushan Is Here’

March 17, 2022 3:11 pm
0

Israel Allocates ‘Significant’ Budget to Develop High-Power Laser to Intercept Rockets, Drones

avatar by Sharon Wrobel

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz tours the compound of Israeli defense company Rafael Advanced Defense Systems on March 17, 2022. Photo: Ministry of Defense Spokesperson’s Office

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Thursday announced that a “significant” budget was approved for the development and procurement of a high-power laser defense system to improve Israel’s ability to intercept rockets, mortars, and drones.

“Today we are advancing towards a dramatic change in the battlefield and enhancing Israel’s security in the face of growing threats emanating from Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria, supported by Iran and terrorist organizations,” said Gantz.

The defense chief said Jerusalem will spend “hundreds of millions” of shekels on the first phase of developing and producing the so-called Iron Beam system. The government is expected to shortly sign an agreement with Rafael Advanced Defense Systems to launch procurement of the laser technology, which will integrate with Israel’s multi-tier air defense array and complement the Iron Dome aerial defense system.

Yoav Har-Even, a retired IDF major general and CEO of Rafael, described the Iron Beam system as “the most powerful laser system of its kind in the world.”

Related coverage

March 17, 2022 11:24 am
0

Russian Jews Fleeing to Israel Speak of Political Repression, Fear of ‘Where This Situation Is Going’

Along with a growing Aliyah from Ukraine due to the ongoing war, Russian olim are also beginning to stream into...

It is expected to be more cost-effective than the Iron Dome, which uses expensive interceptors to shoot down rockets that are fired by terrorist groups at a fraction of the cost.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said in February that Israel seeks to launch its “laser wall” defense interception system within a year. The system will initially be used by Israel’s armed forces experimentally next year, and will become operational first in the south and then elsewhere, according to Bennett.

“I am sure that along with the unprecedented operational and security gain, our investment will also lead to great economic gain for the State of Israel and ground-breaking collaborations with our allies,” Gantz remarked.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.