Israel Allocates ‘Significant’ Budget to Develop High-Power Laser to Intercept Rockets, Drones

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Thursday announced that a “significant” budget was approved for the development and procurement of a high-power laser defense system to improve Israel’s ability to intercept rockets, mortars, and drones.

“Today we are advancing towards a dramatic change in the battlefield and enhancing Israel’s security in the face of growing threats emanating from Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria, supported by Iran and terrorist organizations,” said Gantz.

The defense chief said Jerusalem will spend “hundreds of millions” of shekels on the first phase of developing and producing the so-called Iron Beam system. The government is expected to shortly sign an agreement with Rafael Advanced Defense Systems to launch procurement of the laser technology, which will integrate with Israel’s multi-tier air defense array and complement the Iron Dome aerial defense system.

Yoav Har-Even, a retired IDF major general and CEO of Rafael, described the Iron Beam system as “the most powerful laser system of its kind in the world.”

Related coverage Russian Jews Fleeing to Israel Speak of Political Repression, Fear of ‘Where This Situation Is Going’ Along with a growing Aliyah from Ukraine due to the ongoing war, Russian olim are also beginning to stream into...

It is expected to be more cost-effective than the Iron Dome, which uses expensive interceptors to shoot down rockets that are fired by terrorist groups at a fraction of the cost.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said in February that Israel seeks to launch its “laser wall” defense interception system within a year. The system will initially be used by Israel’s armed forces experimentally next year, and will become operational first in the south and then elsewhere, according to Bennett.

“I am sure that along with the unprecedented operational and security gain, our investment will also lead to great economic gain for the State of Israel and ground-breaking collaborations with our allies,” Gantz remarked.