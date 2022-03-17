Thursday, March 17th | 14 Adar II 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

As Russian Advance Stalls, US Warns China Against Aiding Moscow in Ukraine

Israel’s ‘Kochav Meir’ Field Hospital in Western Ukraine Taking Shape With El Al Airlift

Israel Allocates ‘Significant’ Budget to Develop High-Power Laser to Intercept Rockets, Drones

Anti-Zionist Faculty Fueling Campus Antisemitism, Report Finds

Expressing Unease With Holocaust Comparisons, Ukraine Jewish Leaders Denounce Russian Claims of ‘Denazification’

Tel Aviv Plaza to Broadcast Zelensky’s Knesset Speech

Stop Teaching Kids to Hate Jews

Energy Independence Is a Bipartisan Issue

Secretary Blinken and the State Department’s Empty Promises to Jews

Kyiv Jews Celebrate Purim Despite Russian Siege: ‘Shushan Is Here’

March 17, 2022 10:34 am
0

Jared Leto Hired Team of Five Israelis to Rehearse Lines for Series on WeWork Co-Founder Adam Neumann

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Jared Leto in the limited series “WeCrashed,” premiering globally March 18, 2022 on Apple TV+. Photo: AppleTV+

Actor Jared Leto recently shared details with Variety magazine about how he prepared for the lead role of Israeli WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann in the new limited television series “WeCrashed.”

In the show — his first starring role in a TV series since “My So-Called Life” — Leto, 50, plays the Israeli businessman who co-created the shared office space company, while actress Anne Hathaway stars as Neumann’s wife and muse, Rebekah. The eight-episode series will debut on Apple TV+ on Friday.

Leto, who is not Jewish, told Variety that he had a surprisingly hard time playing Neumann. The 30 Seconds to Mars frontman said that in order to get ready for the role, he took part in Shabbat dinners and hired a team of five Israelis to rehearse lines with so he could “hear that voice all the time.”

“A couple of times, strangely towards the end of shooting ‘WeCrashed,’ Paolo’s [accent] started to come out a little bit,” Leto added, referring to his recent role in Ridley Scott’s “House of Gucci.” He said, “It was very bizarre. I don’t know if it’s because I got tired or if Paolo was just demanding my attention, but that can happen.”

Related coverage

March 16, 2022 3:15 pm
0

London Radio Station Sanctioned for Playing Jay Electronica Song With Antisemitic Lyrics

British communications regulator Ofcom announced last week that it sanctioned a London-based community radio station for playing a song by...

Still, Leto stayed in character in between takes for “WeCrashed,” according to Hathaway. She told the magazine, “I didn’t really work with Jared. He was only ever Adam. It was fun. Wild and focused. Inspiring.”

Leto also told Variety that he met Neumann in-person as part of his prep for the role, and recalled being captivated by the Israeli entrepreneur. He also advised Neumann not to watch the show. “I don’t even watch it,” said Leto, who famously does not like to watch his own projects. “So why would I tell him to watch it?”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.