Friday, March 18th | 15 Adar II 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Another Palestinian ‘Moderate’ Is Exposed

Is Ukraine the End of the War on Terror?

Israel’s Bennett, Lapid ‘Refuse to Believe’ US Would Lift Terrorism Designation Against Iran’s Revolutionary Guards

UN Says Ukraine Food Supply ‘Falling Apart’; Biden to Push Xi to Abandon Moscow

Hamas Operation Found in Eastern Jerusalem, Four Arrested

Surfside, Fla., Elects Its First Orthodox Jewish Mayor

Undercover Border Police Officer Injured in Drive-By Shooting During Arrest

Russia Bans Access to Two Israeli Russian-Speaking Websites for Its Citizens

Students for Justice in Palestine Assaults Academic Freedom

Ukrainian City of Mariupol Searches for Survivors Amid Rubble of Theater

March 18, 2022 11:37 am
0

Another Palestinian ‘Moderate’ Is Exposed

avatar by Stephen M. Flatow / JNS.org

Opinion

Palestinian Authority (PA) Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh gestures during an interview with Reuters, in his office in the West Bank city of Ramallah, June 27, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Raneen Sawafta.

JNS.org – Every time a new Palestinian Arab leader begins to emerge, journalists, pundits and diplomats rush to crown him “moderate.” Well, one of those “moderates” just claimed — to a US congressional delegation, no less — that Hamas has only been shooting “fireworks,” not missiles, at Israel.

Funny, I don’t see that being reported by any of the journalists who previously praised him. I don’t see any of those pundits or diplomats publicly acknowledging that they were wrong about him.

The latest fallen moderate is Mohammed Shtayyeh, who in 2019 was appointed prime minister of the Palestinian Authority by the PA’s apparent chairman-for-life, Mahmoud Abbas.

As soon as Shtayyeh’s name was announced, Western journalists raced to paint him as a reasonable, moderate, all-around wonderful kind of guy. They did that for an obvious reason: They want to see a sovereign “Palestine” created in Israel’s backyard, and the only way to make that happen is to convince Israel—and its supporters around the world—that it would be safe to do so.

Related coverage

March 18, 2022 11:32 am
0

Is Ukraine the End of the War on Terror?

Shocked by the sudden and brutal Russian invasion of Ukraine, the world is still trying to sort out the implications...

Agency France Presse called Shtayyeh “a political moderate.” USA Today assured us that Shtayyeh is not some wild-eyed radical; he’s “a British educated economist.”

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.