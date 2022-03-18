Friday, March 18th | 15 Adar II 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

US Seeks China’s Help to End Russia’s War in Ukraine

European Rights Watchdog Passes Holocaust Education Measure After Russian Exit

At Least 280 People Executed in Iran in 2021, UN Expert Says

Top US House Republican Slams Party Hardliner Over Zelensky ‘Thug’ Comment

French Presidential Candidate Valérie Pécresse Denounces Antisemitism on 10th Anniversary of Deadly Attack at Toulouse Jewish School

Sister of US-UK National Still in Iran Pleads for Help

Yeshiva University Cancels Talk by Scholar Over ‘Support’ for Palestinian Terrorism

Maksim Chmerkovskiy Plans Return to Eastern Europe to Join Ground Efforts as War Rages in Ukraine 

Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher Surge Past Goal of $30 Million for Ukraine Aid

Bakeries Across US Join Purim Hamentaschen Campaign to Raise Money for Ukrainian Refugees

March 18, 2022 2:03 pm
0

Sister of US-UK National Still in Iran Pleads for Help

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Tahrane Tahbaz, sister of detained Iranian-American environmentalist Morad Tahbaz, who also holds British citizenship, holds a book that her brother made, after talking with Reuters at her home in Madrid, Spain, March 18, 2022. Tahrane Tahbaz told Reuters that her brother Morad Tahbaz had been taken back to prison on Friday after being released on furlough on Wednesday. REUTERS/Juan Medina

The sister of an Iranian-American environmentalist made a plea for his release after two dual nationals including British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe were allowed to leave the country this week.

Taraneh Tahbaz told Reuters that her brother, Morad Tahbaz, who also holds British citizenship, had been taken back to prison on Friday after being released on furlough on Wednesday.

Shortly afterwards, a spokesman for Britain’s foreign ministry said it had been told by Iran that Tahbaz, 66, had been taken back to Evin prison in order to fit an ankle bracelet and that he would be allowed out in coming hours.

Tahbaz was arrested in 2018 and sentenced to 10 years in prison for “assembly and collusion against Iran’s national security” and working for the United States as a spy.

Related coverage

March 18, 2022 5:06 pm
0

US Seeks China’s Help to End Russia’s War in Ukraine

US President Joe Biden sought to prevent Beijing giving new life to Russia's invasion of Ukraine in a video call...

On Thursday, Zaghari-Ratcliffe — who is employed by the Thomson Reuters Foundation — and Anoosheh Ashoori arrived in Britain from Iran. Zaghari-Ratcliffe was arrested in 2016 and spent most of the time after that in prison. Ashoori received a 10-year sentence in 2019.

Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency said they were freed after Britain repaid a historic debt relating to the purchase of military tanks.

Tahbaz’s sister, speaking before the comments from Britain’s foreign ministry, said the way that her brother had been left in Iran was hugely worrying.

“There are so many political things going on in the world that his case might just be swept under the rug,” she said in an interview in Madrid where she lives.

“We are hoping that the American authorities will react. We are hoping that British authorities will also come forward and help out because he is a British subject too, or are they only listening to the Iranians who say that he is an American?”

Tahrane Tahbaz said her brother was suffering from cancer and had contracted COVID-19 twice.

“My brother’s condition is very precarious right now and I urge and plea that the American authorities put all their efforts behind getting him out,” she said.

“If the UK authorities can bring themselves to help, it would do a great deal.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.