Sunday, March 20th | 18 Adar II 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Zelensky Urges Greater Support for Ukraine in Speech to Israel’s Knesset, Invoking Holocaust

Israel Thwarts Cyberattacks on Zelensky’s Address to Parliament

Jared Kushner Coming to Israel in Search of Tech Investments

Israeli UN Envoy Denounces Report From Harvard Law Group, Palestinian NGO Alleging ‘Apartheid’ in West Bank

Israel Busts Drug, Weapons-Smuggling Ring Run by Hezbollah, Iran on Lebanese Border

Israeli PM: Removing Iran’s IRGC From Terror List ‘Too High a Price’ For Nuclear Deal

Two Israeli Police Officers Wounded in Jerusalem Stabbing Attack

Ukraine Conflict Opens Diplomatic and Energy Opportunities for Qatar

Mariupol Says Thousands Deported From Besieged Ukrainian City

Turkey Says Russia and Ukraine Nearing Agreement on ‘Critical’ Issues

March 20, 2022 3:54 pm
0

Israel Busts Drug, Weapons-Smuggling Ring Run by Hezbollah, Iran on Lebanese Border

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

A purported drugs and weapons smuggling attempt across the Lebanese border into Israel on July 2021. Photo: Screenshot/IDF

Israeli security forces said on Sunday that they busted a major drug and weapons-smuggling ring run by Hezbollah and Iran on the Lebanese border, and arrested two Israeli operatives involved.

A statement from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said the smuggling operation, which was underway for the past year, was established from Lebanon by the Iranian regime and its proxy Hezbollah in order to facilitate terror attacks in Israel.

The operation was exposed and busted by a task force led by the IDF, Israel Police, and other security agencies.

This team discovered that Israeli and Palestinian smugglers had met with Lebanese operatives several times in order to coordinate terrorist activity in Israel, the IDF said. On one such occasion, Iran and Hezbollah’s involvement in the smuggling effort was also confirmed.

Related coverage

March 20, 2022 5:45 pm
0

Israel Thwarts Cyberattacks on Zelensky’s Address to Parliament

i24 News – Israel managed to halt a number of cyberattacks which intended to disrupt an address broadcast by Ukraine’s...

The two Israeli suspects, identified as Arab residents of the Galilee, were found to have met with two Lebanese drug smugglers in Turkey, where they were asked to smuggle weapons into Israel for use by terrorists, as well as to assess their own ability to carry out terrorist attacks in Israel.

According to the IDF, the two men worked under the guidance of a high-ranking Hezbollah member involved in drugs and weapons smuggling.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.