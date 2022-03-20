Two Israeli Police Officers Wounded in Jerusalem Stabbing Attack

Two Israeli police officers were stabbed in eastern Jerusalem on Sunday, while accompanying a firefighting team.

The stabbing took place in the Ras al-Amud neighborhood and left one police officer, 20, moderately injured and the other lightly injured, Israeli public broadcaster Kan reported.

The assailant, a 23-year-old from the Palestinian-majority Jabel Mukaber neighborhood in eastern Jerusalem, was arrested at a relative’s house following a three-hour manhunt.

The officers arrived in the area with a firefighting team that was deployed to extinguish a burning car. Clashes erupted following their stabbing, leaving two residents lightly injured.

The attack follows another that saw a 35-year-old man lightly injured while jogging on David Remez Street in Jerusalem on Saturday. In that case, the victim was stabbed but managed to repeatedly fight off the 28-year-old Palestinian assailant, according to video footage, who was then shot and seriously wounded by police at the scene.