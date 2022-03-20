Monday, March 21st | 18 Adar II 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Zelensky Urges Greater Support for Ukraine in Speech to Israel’s Knesset, Invoking Holocaust

Israel Thwarts Cyberattacks on Zelensky’s Address to Parliament

Jared Kushner Coming to Israel in Search of Tech Investments

Israeli UN Envoy Denounces Report From Harvard Law Group, Palestinian NGO Alleging ‘Apartheid’ in West Bank

Israel Busts Drug, Weapons-Smuggling Ring Run by Hezbollah, Iran on Lebanese Border

Israeli PM: Removing Iran’s IRGC From Terror List ‘Too High a Price’ For Nuclear Deal

Two Israeli Police Officers Wounded in Jerusalem Stabbing Attack

Ukraine Conflict Opens Diplomatic and Energy Opportunities for Qatar

Mariupol Says Thousands Deported From Besieged Ukrainian City

Turkey Says Russia and Ukraine Nearing Agreement on ‘Critical’ Issues

March 20, 2022 2:41 pm
0

Two Israeli Police Officers Wounded in Jerusalem Stabbing Attack

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

Illustrative. Photo: Israel Police

Two Israeli police officers were stabbed in eastern Jerusalem on Sunday, while accompanying a firefighting team.

The stabbing took place in the Ras al-Amud neighborhood and left one police officer, 20, moderately injured and the other lightly injured, Israeli public broadcaster Kan reported.

The assailant, a 23-year-old from the Palestinian-majority Jabel Mukaber neighborhood in eastern Jerusalem, was arrested at a relative’s house following a three-hour manhunt.

The officers arrived in the area with a firefighting team that was deployed to extinguish a burning car. Clashes erupted following their stabbing, leaving two residents lightly injured.

The attack follows another that saw a 35-year-old man lightly injured while jogging on David Remez Street in Jerusalem on Saturday. In that case, the victim was stabbed but managed to repeatedly fight off the 28-year-old Palestinian assailant, according to video footage, who was then shot and seriously wounded by police at the scene.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.