Tuesday, March 22nd | 19 Adar II 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Singapore to Open Embassy in Israel for the First Time

Syrian Dictator Assad Calls Zelensky a ‘Zionist Jew’ Who ‘Supports the Nazis’

Tel Aviv University Welcomes First Ukrainian Researcher Under Emergency Scholarship

Three Israelis Taken Prisoner by Russian Forces in Ukraine Released: ‘Anyone Who Supports Ukraine, They Come for Them’

US Secretary of State Highlights Plight of Nearly 10,000 Holocaust Survivors in Ukraine

Staind Frontman Blames George Soros for Russia-Ukraine War, Peddles False Conspiracy Theories in On-Stage Rant

Egypt’s Sisi Hosts Israel’s Bennett, UAE’s Sheikh Mohammed

Colorado to Divest $42 Million From Unilever Over Ben & Jerry’s Israel Boycott

Praising Israel as Historic Example of ‘Resilience,’ Ukrainian Jews Express Disappointment With Jerusalem’s ‘Inhumane’ Restrictions on Refugees

Virginia Tech Jewish Students Condemn Invite of Ex-Academic With ‘History of Harmful, Antisemitic Statements’

March 21, 2022 8:56 am
0

Iraq: Two Iranian Drones Shot Down Last Month Were Heading for Israel

avatar by i24 News

Illustrative. A US Air Force MQ-1 Predator drone. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

i24 News – Two Iranian drones shot down over Iraq on February 14 by US warplanes were intended to attack Israel, security officials said Monday, lifting a gag order.

The incident came days before a strike attributed to Israel that targeted a drone warehouse at a western Iranian airbase in Kermanshah, prompting the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to launch a dozen ballistic missiles on what they claimed without evidence to be an Israeli “strategic center” in the city of Erbil in northern Iraq.

On February 14, “several low-flying drones westward from the eastern border region of Iraq” were shot down, a coalition member had told the BBC.

Images of one of the drones posted online showed a design similar to Iran’s Shahed-136 model.

Related coverage

March 21, 2022 4:46 pm
0

Singapore to Open Embassy in Israel for the First Time

i24 News – Singapore plans to open an embassy in Israel for the first time since the two countries formed...

“The drone has been seized and is being analyzed by coalition forces,” the official said, adding that the same model had previously been used by “malicious suspects” against targets in the UAE and in Saudi Arabia.

Israeli officials confirmed on Monday that the devices were heading toward Israel.

Israel has repeatedly warned that Iranian drones pose a real threat to the region, especially as Tehran’s proxies are stationed along the Jewish state’s borders.

The Israel Defense Forces have confirmed intercepting at least four Iranian drones heading toward Israel or the West Bank and Gaza Strip in recent years.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.