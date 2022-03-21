Nasrallah Denies Sending Fighters to Ukraine to Battle Alongside Russia

JNS.org – The head of Lebanon’s Hezbollah terrorist group has denied reports that the group is sending fighters to Ukraine to battle alongside Russian forces, according to Reuters.

“No one from Hezbollah, neither a fighter nor an expert, went to this arena or any of the arenas of these wars,” said Nasrallah, according to the report.

Russian state media reported last weekend that recruitment offices had been opened across Syria, and that many Syrian soldiers and militia fighters had already volunteered. According to the report, the two countries have an agreement allowing active duty Syrian soldiers to fight in Ukraine.

At a meeting of Russia’s Security Council on March 11, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told President Vladimir Putin that there were 16,000 volunteers “from the Middle East” prepared to join Russian forces in eastern Ukraine, according to Reuters.