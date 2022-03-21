Staind Frontman Blames George Soros for Russia-Ukraine War, Peddles False Conspiracy Theories in On-Stage Rant

The founding member and frontman of the rock band Staind went on a 14-minute rant about Ukraine and Russia during a concert on Thursday, blaming Jewish billionaire and philanthropist George Soros for the ongoing war between the two countries.

Aaron Lewis paused his solo show on Thursday to express support for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, which he linked to Soros and Klaus Schwab, the founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum.

“So, I’m not gonna go into some big get-myself-in-trouble dissertation,” Lewis began in his on-stage rant. “All I’m gonna say is this: question everything. Everything that they’re telling you right now is a lie. Everything.”

He continued, “You know, as f**ked up as it sounds, maybe we should listen to what Vladimir Putin is saying. Maybe, just maybe, when Klaus Schwab and George Soros and every other dirty f**king earth-destroying motherf**ker all jumps on the same bandwagon, maybe, just maybe we should f**king take a good look at that. Why are they trying to protect Ukraine so much? What do they all have to lose?”

