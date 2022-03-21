Tuesday, March 22nd | 19 Adar II 5782

March 21, 2022 2:54 pm
0

Staind Frontman Blames George Soros for Russia-Ukraine War, Peddles False Conspiracy Theories in On-Stage Rant

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Aaron Lewis performing at the House of Blues in Cleveland in 2013. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

The founding member and frontman of the rock band Staind went on a 14-minute rant about Ukraine and Russia during a concert on Thursday, blaming Jewish billionaire and philanthropist George Soros for the ongoing war between the two countries.

Aaron Lewis paused his solo show on Thursday to express support for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, which he linked to Soros and Klaus Schwab, the founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum.

“So, I’m not gonna go into some big get-myself-in-trouble dissertation,” Lewis began in his on-stage rant. “All I’m gonna say is this: question everything. Everything that they’re telling you right now is a lie. Everything.”

He continued, “You know, as f**ked up as it sounds, maybe we should listen to what Vladimir Putin is saying. Maybe, just maybe, when Klaus Schwab and George Soros and every other dirty f**king earth-destroying motherf**ker all jumps on the same bandwagon, maybe, just maybe we should f**king take a good look at that. Why are they trying to protect Ukraine so much? What do they all have to lose?”

Lewis then cited a viral video showing a moving body bag, a clip that has been falsely tied to the war in Ukraine to suggest that the conflict is fake. The video is actually from a February climate change protest in Vienna.

Lewis also promoted the false political conspiracy theory that Putin is attacking Ukraine to combat the “Deep State,” a clandestine governmental network operating to undermine former US president Donald Trump. He said Ukraine is necessary for “Deep State” operations and that is why Democrats support the country.

“These are the people that are making us look bad throughout the entire world — the same people that have you convinced that we all need to support Ukraine even though all of their money laundering systems, all of their everything, the way that they get all their kickbacks and they wash everything is all through the Ukraine,” Lewis said.

Ari Ingel, director of the Creative Community for Peace, an entertainment industry non-profit, denounced the screed in a Twitter post Sunday night.

“Absolutely disgusting and dangerous conspiracy theories being pushed by Staind frontman Aaron Lewis,” Ingel wrote. “Truly vile.”

 

