Wednesday, March 23rd | 21 Adar II 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

US Says Russian Forces Committed War Crimes in Ukraine

Middle East Studies Association Votes to Boycott Israel

Israel Plans 10 New Negev Towns After Beersheba Attack

Supermodel Bella Hadid Says Call to ‘Free Palestine From River to Sea’ Was About Israel, Not ‘Judaism’

Madeleine Albright, Former US Secretary of State, Dies at 84

Dutch Publisher Withdraws Widely-Panned Book on Anne Frank After Historians Dismiss ‘Amateurish’ Research Claiming Jewish Official Betrayed Her Family

Maksim Chmerkovskiy Meets in Poland With Ukrainian Refugees, Joins Aid Efforts

Officials From Hometown of Bedouin Terrorist Condemn ‘Awful’ Attack: ‘We Have to Work Together’

Israeli Terror Victims Eulogized: ‘Doesn’t Matter If Mom Is Here or Above’

Should NATO Enter the Russian-Ukrainian Fray?

March 23, 2022 9:59 am
0

Sky Dew: Missile-Detecting Balloon Given to Israel’s Air Force

avatar by i24 News

A giant missile detection balloon deployed by the Israeli Air Force as part of its Sky Dew defense system. Photo: Twitter

i24 News – Israel’s air force received a massive air balloon which monitors missiles and other aerial threats in a ceremony on Tuesday.

The blimp is part of the Sky Dew system — one of the world’s largest such alert systems — and it contains a number of sensors to detect some of the sky’s greatest dangers from a high altitude.

In an event attended by a number of defense officials, the balloon was formally transferred from Israel’s Defense Ministry to the air force.

Moshe Patel, the head of Israel’s Missile Defense Organization, said that the alert system will “change reality,” according to the Jerusalem Post.

Related coverage

March 23, 2022 4:29 pm
0

Middle East Studies Association Votes to Boycott Israel

The Middle East Studies Association (MESA) announced on Wednesday its endorsement of the Palestinian-led boycott, divestment, and sanctions (BDS) campaign against...

“The Sky Dew system was a challenging mission that we set for ourselves about a decade ago and it is being handed over to the air force today in preparation for its transformation into an operational warning system,” he explained.

Sky Dew is planned to deploy in Israel’s north to monitor threats along the border there — in recent weeks, drones crossing into Israel’s airspace from nearby Lebanon have prompted alarm from Israeli officials

“The aerial detection balloon will sail at high altitude, will observe long distances and will allow maximum detection capability of advanced threats from different directions,” Patel said.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.