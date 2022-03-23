US, UN Condemn Terror Attack in Southern Israel That Killed Four People

JNS.org – International officials condemned the Tuesday terror attack that killed four civilians and wounded at least two others in the southern Israeli city of Beersheva.

“Despicable terrorist attack today in Beersheva,” said US Ambassador to Israel Thomas Nides. “This has to stop! My heart goes out to the victims and their families.”

Four civilians were brutally murdered in one of the worst nationalistic incidents in recent years. The terrorist has been identified as Muhammad Abu Al-Kiyan, 34, who has spent time in an Israeli prison and was known to be a supporter of ISIS, reported Kan News.

The UN Special Coordinator for Middle East Peace Tor Wennesland also condemned the attack, saying there is “no justification for violence or terrorism.”

“There is nothing heroic in the killing of civilians, and there is no excuse for praising such acts. It must be condemned by all,” he stated.

Wennesland went on to say that he is “increasingly alarmed by the continued violence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory and Israel that is taking place on a daily basis. This is the seventh stabbing attack against Israelis this month.”

He added that these incidents “only highlight the volatility of the situation and the urgent need for all leaders to work together against the spiral of violence.”

EU Ambassador to Israel Dimiter Tzantchev also sent condolences to families of the victims, unequivocally condemning “such senseless acts.”