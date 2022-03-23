Wednesday, March 23rd | 20 Adar II 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Gantz: IRGC a ‘Terror Organization’; Iran a ‘Global and Regional Problem’

US, UN Condemn Terror Attack in Southern Israel That Killed Four People

Israeli Navy Joins Four Naval Fleets for Mediterranean Sea Exercise

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Tout Missile Prowess at Doha Exhibition

Israeli Air Force to Join Eight Countries in Greek Air Drill

Biden Heads to Europe as Russia Shells Cities, Besieged Mariupol Burns

Israeli Cop Finds Out Sister Among Terrorist’s Victims; Paramedic Declares Own Aunt Dead

‘I Had To Do Something’: Israeli Who Shot Terrorist That Killed Four People Recounts Ordeal

McGill University Faces Call to Defund Student Society Over ‘Extreme’ Israel Boycott Measure

Israel’s Security Forces on ‘Maximum Alert’ After Former Terror Convict Kills Four in Beersheba Attack

March 23, 2022 8:04 am
0

US, UN Condemn Terror Attack in Southern Israel That Killed Four People

avatar by JNS.org

Israeli security and rescue forces secure the scene of an attack in which people were killed near a shopping center in Beersheba, Israel, March 22, 2022. Photo: Reuters/Dudu Grunshpan

JNS.org – International officials condemned the Tuesday terror attack that killed four civilians and wounded at least two others in the southern Israeli city of Beersheva.

“Despicable terrorist attack today in Beersheva,” said US Ambassador to Israel Thomas Nides. “This has to stop! My heart goes out to the victims and their families.”

Four civilians were brutally murdered in one of the worst nationalistic incidents in recent years. The terrorist has been identified as Muhammad Abu Al-Kiyan, 34, who has spent time in an Israeli prison and was known to be a supporter of ISIS, reported Kan News.

The UN Special Coordinator for Middle East Peace Tor Wennesland also condemned the attack, saying there is “no justification for violence or terrorism.”

Related coverage

March 23, 2022 7:41 am
0

Biden Heads to Europe as Russia Shells Cities, Besieged Mariupol Burns

US President Joe Biden flies to Europe on Wednesday for an emergency NATO summit on Ukraine, where invading Russian troops...

“There is nothing heroic in the killing of civilians, and there is no excuse for praising such acts. It must be condemned by all,” he stated.

Wennesland went on to say that he is “increasingly alarmed by the continued violence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory and Israel that is taking place on a daily basis. This is the seventh stabbing attack against Israelis this month.”

He added that these incidents “only highlight the volatility of the situation and the urgent need for all leaders to work together against the spiral of violence.”

EU Ambassador to Israel Dimiter Tzantchev also sent condolences to families of the victims, unequivocally condemning “such senseless acts.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.