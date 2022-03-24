Friday, March 25th | 22 Adar II 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Jewish Groups Praise Iowa Governor for Signing Bills to Combat Antisemitism, ‘Discriminatory Boycotts of Israel’

Israeli Navy Concludes Drill With US, France, Greece, Cyprus Amid Increase in Maritime Threats

Australian Jews Applaud NSW Parliament for Adopting IHRA Definition of Antisemitism

Israeli, Emirati, Bahraini, Moroccan Soccer Players to Team Up at Abraham Accords Games in Dubai

‘Diversity Is Definitely There’: Former Miss Iraq Sarah Idan Defends Israel Against ‘Apartheid’ Charge

Israel Seizes $1 Million in Weapons, Drugs Smuggled From Lebanon

Ukraine Wants Israel Among Guarantors of Future Deal With Russia, Zelensky Advisor Says

Will Cornell University Tolerate Anti-Israel Hate?

In Outreach to Israelis, Ukrainians Should Emphasize Common Independence Struggle, Tel Aviv-Based Solidarity Activist Urges

Building Bridges to Fight Antisemitism in Schools

March 24, 2022 12:28 pm
0

Israel Seizes $1 Million in Weapons, Drugs Smuggled From Lebanon

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Weapons seized by the Israel Police and the IDF in northern Israel, March 24, 2022. Photo: Israel Police

A large cache of weapons and drugs smuggled into Israel from Lebanon was interdicted and seized by the Israel Defense Forces and police on Thursday.

The cache, which included 61 weapons and half a kilogram of drugs, was discovered while being transported in a vehicle by three Israeli citizens from the town of Tuba-Zangariyye in northern Israel, local media reported.

The three smugglers were arrested at the scene and are currently being questioned by security forces.

The monetary value of the smuggled goods was estimated at NIS 3.5 million (approximately $1.1 million).

Four smuggling attempts have been thwarted since the beginning of the year, leading to the seizure of 120 weapons of various kinds, according to law enforcement.

The Israel Police’s Northern District Chief Shimon Lavi commented, “If the weapons had reached the streets of the Arab sector, they would have been fired. Whoever obtains an illegal weapon of this type, buys it in order to use it.”

“We saved the lives of several dozen residents here,” he added, “some of them unquestionably innocent civilians and even children who could have been hurt.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.