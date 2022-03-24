Israel’s New War of Independence

JNS.org – The dire security situation in the Negev Desert wasn’t created in the past year. However, Naftali Bennett’s government, which will mark its one-year anniversary in around three months, has thus far avoided spearheading a comprehensive campaign to change the situation. Although residents have seen a welcome change in the modes of operation employed by the Israel Police and defense establishment, the state still hasn’t acknowledged either the magnitude of the threat or its roots.

In its approach to the Negev, the Israeli government blindly adheres to two faulty basic assumptions. The first identifies the crux of the threat as coming from criminal elements, while the second is that the phenomenon of crime stems primarily from socio-economic distress. Both assumptions are predicated on a partial view of the phenomenon and deny the fact that the true root of the problem is the nationalist-religious fight against Israel’s sovereignty.

An examination of Israeli governments’ investments in the Bedouin sector in the Negev, including how much land is allotted for construction by the Israel Lands Authority—and certainly in comparison to land prices in non-Bedouin communities—is enough to debunk claims of discrimination. Figures published by the Negev Development Authority point to an unprecedented scope of state investment in the Bedouin communities.

There’s no disputing the gravity of the criminal threat, but it’s a mistake to ignore the significance of the deep link between the criminal and nationalist classes. In other words, the Israeli government and defense establishment lack a comprehensive, systematic theory to explain what is going on in the Negev, and there are two possible reasons for this.

