Iran’s Multiple Threats, and Biden’s Multiple Concessions

JNS.org – The Biden administration appears to believe that Iran’s threat to the world consists only of its nuclear program and the possibility of nuclear war. It has lifted sanctions on Tehran and the terrorist designation from the Houthis of Yemen. It is considering lifting the terror designation from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The goal is to achieve an Iranian signature on a restoration of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) — a plan to postpone, not eliminate, the possibility of Iranian nuclear-weapons capability.

But Iran, it could be argued, might have been willing to accept delays in the program in exchange for time, space and money to pursue its long-term conventional goals, of which it has many. Tehran itself postponed talks from June 2021 to February 2022, indicating that speed is of no particular interest. We can’t know for certain, but one might assume there was no postponement of either nuclear or conventional build-up during that time. What we do know for certain is that the United States has made ever more conventional-level concessions to Iran.

This is not to suggest Iran doesn’t want to acquire nuclear-weapons capability — surely, it does.

Iran, as a number of its officials have said over the years, wants to prevent being toppled the way Iraq’s Saddam Hussein was, or Libya’s Moammar Gaddafi or Egypt’s Hosni Mubarak. It wants to prevent a 20-year US-led invasion like that of Afghanistan. Nuclear-armed North Korea, not to mention Russia and China, have received far more forbearance from the United States than the leaders of Iraq, Libya, Egypt or the Afghan people. Yes, all things considered, it’s better to be a nuclear-capable Iran than not.

But if delay is part of a program to nail conventional concessions first, the Biden administration policy is a huge win for Iran and a huge loss for countries in Iran’s sights: traditional allies in the Gulf plus Israel, as well as Iraq, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Yemen and Kuwait.