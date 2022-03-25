Saturday, March 26th | 23 Adar II 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Palestinians Vote in Second Phase of Municipal Elections

Saudi-Led Coalition Sets Deadline for Houthi Weapons Withdrawal from Sanaa Airport

Egypt’s FM to Join Summit of Arab, US Diplomats in Israel

Brandeis University Affirms Support for ‘Academic Freedom,’ Severs Ties With Middle East Studies Association Over BDS Vote

Russia Says Main Goal Is Donbas, Suggesting Scaled-Back Ambitions in Ukraine

Israeli Startup Brings Life-Saving Cervical Scans to Ukrainian Women Under Fire

New York Times Hypes Iran Deal Hopes, Complaining Biden Was Too Slow to Woo Tehran

McGill University Pledges ‘Action’ Over Student Government Israel Boycott

Ukrainian Refugee Wins Jerusalem Marathon

HBO Reveals Trailer for Film Based on True Story of Holocaust Survivor, Boxer Harry Haft

March 25, 2022 8:18 am
0

UAE Daily: New Arab-Israeli Coalition Was Born During Egypt-UAE-Israel Summit

avatar by JNS.org

UAE leader Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. Photo: Egyptian presidential spokesperson

JNS.org – The summit held this month by leaders of Egypt, Israel and the United Arab Emirates in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh was described by a recent article in the London-based Emirati daily Al-Arab as giving birth to an Arab-Israeli coalition.

According to a report by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI), the paper said this coalition begins with economic and commercial cooperation among the three nations but is likely to develop into a security and military alliance as well. (Commercially, Israel and Egypt announced on March 16 that they are opening a new direct flight route between Ben-Gurion International Airport and Sharm el-Sheikh.)

The article noted that a military coalition with Israel is favorable to Egypt and the UAE because of Iran’s malign behavior in the region, coupled with its ongoing nuclear program. Such an alliance would also counter an assessment by certain Gulf states that the United States is working against their interests in the effort to revive the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers.

The article stated, according to MEMRI: “Egyptian sources told Al-Arab that energy and food security are a ‘practical starting point for cooperation between the three countries, and for taking a step that Egypt was apparently reluctant to take [until now]—namely, taking its relations with Israel from the bilateral level to the regional one.’ ”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.