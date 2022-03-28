Monday, March 28th | 25 Adar II 5782

March 28, 2022 7:57 am
Israel’s PM Bennett Tests Covid Positive Amid Negev Summit

avatar by i24 News

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett chairs the weekly cabinet meeting at the prime minister’s office in Jerusalem February 13, 2022. Menahem Kahana

i24 News – Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett tested positive for Covid-19, the premier’s office said in a statement on Monday, and will continue to perform his duties remotely.

“The prime minister is feeling well and will continue his agenda as planned from his home,” his office said.

It added that the prime minister is also set to hold a situation assessment this morning with officials from Israel’s defense establishment on the recent shooting attack in the northern city of Hadera.

Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz; Public Security Minister Omer Barlev, the head of the Shin Bet security service; and a number of other senior officials are among those who will participate in the review, the prime minister’s office added.

News of Bennett’s infection arrives amid the Negev Summit, a high-level diplomatic meeting in Israel’s south hosting foreign ministers from four different Arab countries for the first time.

Bennett was recently in close contact with United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken. On Monday, the premier held a meeting with the Washington official on the sidelines of the Negev Summit.

This marks the first time that Bennett tests positive for the virus. His predecessor, ex-premier Benjamin Netanyahu, also caught Covid earlier this month.

