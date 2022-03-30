Thursday, March 31st | 28 Adar II 5782

March 30, 2022 7:06 am
Israeli Forces on High Alert After Deadly Palestinian Terror Attack

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Israeli police forensics experts work at the scene of an attack in which people were killed by a gunman on a main street in Bnei Brak, near Tel Aviv, Israel, March 29, 2022. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Israeli security forces were on high alert on Wednesday after a Palestinian gunman killed five people in a Tel Aviv suburb, the latest in a string of fatal attacks that has stoked fears of wider escalation ahead of the holy Muslim month of Ramadan.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Israel was facing a “new wave of terrorism” and called a security cabinet meeting, as police beefed up their presence in Israeli cities.

The shootings on Tuesday in Bnei Brak, a Jewish ultra-Orthodox city, raised to 11 the number of people killed by Arab attackers in Israel over the past week.

It was the sharpest spike in attacks on city streets in years, raising again for Israelis a familiar sense of insecurity.

Police said the gunman was a Palestinian from Ya’bad, a town in the West Bank. He was shot dead by police during the shooting spree.

Witnesses said he had walked methodically through residential neighborhoods in Bnei Brak, where he killed a policeman, two Israeli civilians and two Ukrainian nationals who were veteran workers in Israel.

An assailant who carried out a stabbing and car ramming attack in the Israeli city of Beersheba on March 22 and two gunmen in an assault in the city of Hadera on Sunday were Arab citizens of Israel. Israeli authorities said those assailants, who were killed during the attacks, were loyal to Islamic State.

Israeli officials had warned about a potential surge in attacks in the run-up in April to the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, a period during which violence has surged in the past.

