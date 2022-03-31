Thursday, March 31st | 29 Adar II 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

US Envoy Nides: ‘Israel’s Hands Not Tied’ if Deal With Iran Signed

Surge in Academic Fellowships Helps Jewish Ukrainians Find Refuge in Israel

Former YouTube Moderator Says Platform Ignores ‘Legal and Moral Responsibilities’ to Remove Antisemitic Content

US Senate Finally Confirms Deborah Lipstadt as Antisemitism Envoy

‘Being Here Is Part of Our DNA’: Israelis Treat Refugees at Ukraine Field Hospital as War Enters Fifth Week

‘A Lion’: Israeli Police Officer Who Died While Taking Down Bnei Brak Terrorist Laid to Rest

My First Day in Jerusalem

Ukrainian Jewish Leader Stabbed in Antisemitic Attack in City of Ivano-Frankivsk

Twitter Must Act on Pro-Putin Accounts’ Antisemitism

Controversy Over Nazi-Looted Items on Display at Reopened Scotland Museum

March 31, 2022 8:26 am
0

Biden to Bennett: ‘US Stands Firmly and Resolutely With Israel in the Face of Terror Threat’

avatar by JNS.org

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks to the Democratic National Committee (DNC) Winter Meeting in Washington, U.S., March 10, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

JNS.org – US President Joe Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Wednesday night to convey America’s support amid the deadly wave of terror attacks the country is currently experiencing.

Biden conveyed to Bennett “his deepest condolences following the horrific terrorist attacks that have killed 11 people in three Israeli cities,” according to the White House.

He “emphasized that the United States stands firmly and resolutely with Israel in the face of this terrorist threat and all threats to the state of Israel.”

Bennett thanked Biden for standing with the people of Israel and for conveying his sympathies to the bereaved families, according to a statement from Bennett’s office.

Related coverage

March 31, 2022 2:05 pm
0

US Senate Finally Confirms Deborah Lipstadt as Antisemitism Envoy

i24 News – The US Senate on Wednesday officially confirmed the appointment of Holocaust historian Deborah Lipstadt as the Biden...

While the statement from Bennett’s office said the two leaders had discussed “Iran and its regional aggression,” the White House statement made no mention of Iran.

Instead, it said the leaders had discussed “the importance of regional partnerships, as exemplified by the Abraham Accords and the Negev Summit, in promoting security and improving the lives of people across the Middle East. The President offered all appropriate assistance to our Israeli allies as they confront threats to their citizens.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.