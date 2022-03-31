Instead, it said the leaders had discussed “the importance of regional partnerships, as exemplified by the Abraham Accords and the Negev Summit, in promoting security and improving the lives of people across the Middle East. The President offered all appropriate assistance to our Israeli allies as they confront threats to their citizens.”
Biden to Bennett: ‘US Stands Firmly and Resolutely With Israel in the Face of Terror Threat’
by JNS.org
JNS.org – US President Joe Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Wednesday night to convey America’s support amid the deadly wave of terror attacks the country is currently experiencing.
Biden conveyed to Bennett “his deepest condolences following the horrific terrorist attacks that have killed 11 people in three Israeli cities,” according to the White House.
He “emphasized that the United States stands firmly and resolutely with Israel in the face of this terrorist threat and all threats to the state of Israel.”
Bennett thanked Biden for standing with the people of Israel and for conveying his sympathies to the bereaved families, according to a statement from Bennett’s office.
While the statement from Bennett’s office said the two leaders had discussed “Iran and its regional aggression,” the White House statement made no mention of Iran.