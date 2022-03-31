Biden to Bennett: ‘US Stands Firmly and Resolutely With Israel in the Face of Terror Threat’

JNS.org – US President Joe Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Wednesday night to convey America’s support amid the deadly wave of terror attacks the country is currently experiencing.

Biden conveyed to Bennett “his deepest condolences following the horrific terrorist attacks that have killed 11 people in three Israeli cities,” according to the White House.

He “emphasized that the United States stands firmly and resolutely with Israel in the face of this terrorist threat and all threats to the state of Israel.”

Bennett thanked Biden for standing with the people of Israel and for conveying his sympathies to the bereaved families, according to a statement from Bennett’s office.

While the statement from Bennett’s office said the two leaders had discussed “Iran and its regional aggression,” the White House statement made no mention of Iran.