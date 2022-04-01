Saturday, April 2nd | 1 Nisan 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Yemen’s Warring Parties Agree on Two-Month Truce in Major Breakthrough

Students at Ohio State University Push Back Against ‘Emergency’ BDS Measure

NYU ‘Deeply Disappointed’ in MESA, Urges Reversal of Academic Boycott of Israel

To Stop Online Hate, Big Tech Must Let Those Being Targeted Lead the Way

Beinart Is Back at New York Times With Column Assailing Defense Contractor Work as Unethical

Israeli Actor Michael Aloni on ‘Jewish Revenge’ at US Premiere of ‘Plan A’ Film About Holocaust Survivors’ Plot Against Germans

Israeli-German Sci-Fi Series Set to Film at Space Center in Israel’s Negev Simulating Life on Mars

Security Guard at Ohio Jewish Day School Charged With Making Terroristic Threats

‘We Will Overcome,’ Says Bennett as Israeli Military, Police Step Up Efforts to Counter Terror Wave

No Need for an App

April 1, 2022 12:54 pm
0

Israeli-German Sci-Fi Series Set to Film at Space Center in Israel’s Negev Simulating Life on Mars

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Scientists participate in a demonstration of an experiment led by Austrian and Israeli agencies simulating a mission to Mars near Mitzpe Ramon, Israel October 10, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Israeli and German networks have given the green light to a new live-action series about a group of teens who attempt to fly to Mars, only to land in the wrong place and be cut off from communication with Earth, Deadline reported.

DreaMars is being filmed in the first space simulation center in Israel, which simulates life on the Red Planet. The facility is in the area of the Ramon Crater (Makhtesh Ramon) in the southern Negev desert.

The 20-part series for teenagers is set in 2045 and focuses on a group of eight teens who go on a critical mission to Mars but fail — having only a few hours left before the electricity in their space suits runs out. The lead character is Emma, whose older sister was killed in a prior, failed space mission. She goes on the trip under a false identity and, together with the space minister’s daughter, helps the rest of the crew discover the truth about the previously failed expedition.

The show will air in 2023 on Israeli network HOT’s kids channel Zoom and Germany’s KiKA, and is a co-production between STORYZ Productions, SKLAN&KA, SAMKA and German broadcasters NDR, HR, SWR and RBB, Deadline reported.

“This ground-breaking series strongly appeals to both teens and space enthusiasts. We know space missions are of interest to kids globally right now, and the production teams have created something to build intrigue around — and cultivate — that interest,” said Dominic Gardiner, CEO of Jetpack Distribution, which is handling international sales for the show. “The global space industry is in a race to get to Mars, but our viewers will get there before everyone else! [And] due to the spectacular filming location at the Ramon Crater, the series will accurately reflect life on Mars.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.