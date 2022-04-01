Israeli-German Sci-Fi Series Set to Film at Space Center in Israel’s Negev Simulating Life on Mars

Israeli and German networks have given the green light to a new live-action series about a group of teens who attempt to fly to Mars, only to land in the wrong place and be cut off from communication with Earth, Deadline reported.

DreaMars is being filmed in the first space simulation center in Israel, which simulates life on the Red Planet. The facility is in the area of the Ramon Crater (Makhtesh Ramon) in the southern Negev desert.

The 20-part series for teenagers is set in 2045 and focuses on a group of eight teens who go on a critical mission to Mars but fail — having only a few hours left before the electricity in their space suits runs out. The lead character is Emma, whose older sister was killed in a prior, failed space mission. She goes on the trip under a false identity and, together with the space minister’s daughter, helps the rest of the crew discover the truth about the previously failed expedition.

The show will air in 2023 on Israeli network HOT’s kids channel Zoom and Germany’s KiKA, and is a co-production between STORYZ Productions, SKLAN&KA, SAMKA and German broadcasters NDR, HR, SWR and RBB, Deadline reported.

“This ground-breaking series strongly appeals to both teens and space enthusiasts. We know space missions are of interest to kids globally right now, and the production teams have created something to build intrigue around — and cultivate — that interest,” said Dominic Gardiner, CEO of Jetpack Distribution, which is handling international sales for the show. “The global space industry is in a race to get to Mars, but our viewers will get there before everyone else! [And] due to the spectacular filming location at the Ramon Crater, the series will accurately reflect life on Mars.”