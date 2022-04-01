Friday, April 1st | 29 Adar II 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Kentucky Man Charged With Attempted Murder for Firing at Jewish Mayoral Candidate

Amid Terror Wave in Israel, New York BDS Group Calls to ‘Globalize Intifada’ at Rally

Israeli Navy, US Fifth Fleet Hold Largest Exercise to Date

Israel and UAE Finalize Free Trade Deal

Russia Lets Gas Flow to Europe After Putin Deadline; Peace Talks Resume

US Envoy Nides: ‘Israel’s Hands Not Tied’ if Deal With Iran Signed

Surge in Academic Fellowships Helps Jewish Ukrainians Find Refuge in Israel

Former YouTube Moderator Says Platform Ignores ‘Legal and Moral Responsibilities’ to Remove Antisemitic Content

US Senate Finally Confirms Deborah Lipstadt as Antisemitism Envoy

‘Being Here Is Part of Our DNA’: Israelis Treat Refugees at Ukraine Field Hospital as War Enters Fifth Week

April 1, 2022 8:14 am
0

Kentucky Man Charged With Attempted Murder for Firing at Jewish Mayoral Candidate

avatar by JNS.org

A police car is seen outside the offices of Louisville mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg following a shooting incident. Photo: Reuters/USA Today Network

JNS.org – A Kentucky resident has been indicted on one count of attempted murder and four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment for firing multiple rounds at Jewish mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg, reported the Associated Press.

A grand jury in Louisville indicted Quintez Brown, 21, on Monday for the shooting on Feb. 14. He will be arraigned on April 4.

Greenberg was not hit in the shooting that took place at the Democratic mayoral candidate’s campaign headquarters, though a bullet grazed his sweater.

Four of Greenberg’s staffers were also nearby when Brown appeared at the campaign office and began firing off a handgun. After a staffer managed to shut the office door, which they then barricaded using tables and desks, the suspect fled the scene but was arrested about a half-mile from the office, the AP noted.

Related coverage

April 1, 2022 8:11 am
0

Amid Terror Wave in Israel, New York BDS Group Calls to ‘Globalize Intifada’ at Rally

JNS.org - Amid the ongoing terror wave that has killed nearly a dozen Israelis in the past week, a pro-BDS...

Brown, who was running for Louisville Metro Council at the time of the shooting, was later released on bond, placed on home incarceration and given an ankle monitor. The suspect’s lawyer said at a hearing in February that Brown has “serious mental issues.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.