Kentucky Man Charged With Attempted Murder for Firing at Jewish Mayoral Candidate

JNS.org – A Kentucky resident has been indicted on one count of attempted murder and four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment for firing multiple rounds at Jewish mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg, reported the Associated Press.

A grand jury in Louisville indicted Quintez Brown, 21, on Monday for the shooting on Feb. 14. He will be arraigned on April 4.

Greenberg was not hit in the shooting that took place at the Democratic mayoral candidate’s campaign headquarters, though a bullet grazed his sweater.

Four of Greenberg’s staffers were also nearby when Brown appeared at the campaign office and began firing off a handgun. After a staffer managed to shut the office door, which they then barricaded using tables and desks, the suspect fled the scene but was arrested about a half-mile from the office, the AP noted.

Brown, who was running for Louisville Metro Council at the time of the shooting, was later released on bond, placed on home incarceration and given an ankle monitor. The suspect’s lawyer said at a hearing in February that Brown has “serious mental issues.”