Esther Horgen’s Killer Receives Life Sentence

i24 News – Muhammad Kabha, the Palestinian man who killed Esther Horgen in a December 2020 terror attack, was sentenced to life in prison and three additional years on Sunday.

Kabha was also ordered by the court to pay a fine of over $1 million in compensation.

The man was convicted in October 2021 by a military court for murdering Horgen when she went on a morning jog in the West Bank’s Reihan forest.

Kabha previously served three sentences in Israeli prisons for “terror-related offenses,” according to Haaretz — including for making improvised explosives and involvement in a shooting.

Israel’s security service, the Shin Bet, said that Kabha planned his attack in order to avenge Kamal Abu Wae’r — a Palestinian detainee who died from an illness while imprisoned.

After spotting Horgen on her run, Kabha chased her down, pushed her to the ground, and killed her by striking her in the head a number of times with a large rock, according to the indictment.

Following the assault, the man then went home and changed his clothes before fleeing to the mountains, the indictment continued.

Kabha was arrested following a four day manhunt, according to Israel’s Kan broadcaster, and his home in the West Bank was later demolished by Israel’s military in February 2021

Horgen is survived by her husband, six children, and two grandchildren.