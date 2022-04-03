Monday, April 4th | 3 Nisan 5782

April 3, 2022 5:21 pm
0

Suspects Sought in ‘Vicious’ Brooklyn Gang Assault on Hasidic Jewish Man

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Suspects in a gang assault on a Brooklyn Jewish man on April 1, 2022. Photo: NYPD

New York police are seeking several suspects in brutal gang assault on a Hasidic Jew in Brooklyn that prompted condemnation from state and local leaders.

“I’m outraged by this act of violence against a Jewish New Yorker. An attack on one of us is an attack on all of us,” tweeted New York Governor Kathy Hochul on Sunday, adding that she was directing the state police’s Hate Crimes Task Force to assist in the investigation.

The attack occurred around 8pm on Friday in Williamsburg, when a group of teens allegedly launched an unprovoked assault on a 21-year-old visibly Jewish man, leaving him with minor injuries.

The NYPD believes the attack was racially motivated and its hate crimes unit is investigating the incident, according to the Daily News.

The group of teenagers approached the victim, threw him into a box truck and then punched and kicked him as he lay prone on the ground. The attackers then escaped the scene.

Police have arrested one of the teens involved in the attack, though he remains unnamed because he is under 18. Police said he was arrested on Saturday in connection with an unrelated carjacking. The 16-year-old suspect has been charged with gang assault and assault as a hate crime.

The Anti-Defamation League is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the attackers.

“We are shocked at the viciousness of the images of this incident that have been distributed over social media and other means. Nobody should be subjected to hateful violence on the streets of New York,” Scott Richman, Regional Director of the New York/New Jersey branch of the ADL, said in a statement.

ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt added that “the ongoing violence and harassment against Orthodox Jewish people in Brooklyn is disgraceful.”

New York Democratic Representative Ritchie Torres (D) noted the dramatic spike in antisemitic hate crimes in the city, which rose by over 400 percent in February from last year.

“Antisemitic hate crimes have quadrupled in NYC — a moral stain on the soul of our city,” tweeted the Bronx lawmaker on Sunday. “NYC should and must be a safe space for all people, including the Jewish community.”

