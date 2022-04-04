Bnei Brak City Council to Discuss Naming Street After Christian Arab Police Hero

JNS.org – The Bnei Brak city council is slated to discuss a proposal to name a street after 1st Sgt. Amir Khoury, who was killed responding to last week’s deadly terrorist attack in the city.

Khoury, a motorcycle patrolman, was the first person on the scene of the terrorist shooting on the evening of March 29. Khoury and his partner engaged the shooter, and Khoury was wounded in the ensuing gun battle. He was evacuated to Petach Tikvah’s Beilinson Medical Center in critical condition, where he died of his wounds soon after. Khoury’s partner shot and killed the terrorist.

If the council adopts the proposal, made by councilman Yaakov Wieder, it will be the first time that the predominantly haredi Jewish city names a street after a non-Jew. Khoury, 32 at the time of his death, was a Christian Arab who lived in Nof HaGalil.

“We have an obligation to commemorate his courage and memory, and express all the city’s residents’ deep appreciation for his heroism,” said Wieder.

