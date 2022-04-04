Bristol University Professor Loses Appeal to Overturn Firing for Harassment of Jewish Students

David Miller, the former University of Bristol professor who was fired after harassing Jewish students, has lost an appeal to be reinstated.

In October, University of Bristol fired David Miller after he called for “the end of Zionism” and spread conspiracies about British Jewish students. At the time, the university issued a statement saying that Miller’s conduct was unbecoming and that his employment would be “terminated with immediate effect.”

“Support David Miller,” a group representing Miller, announced on Wednesday that the appeal had failed. Responding to the news the following day, Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA), an education watchdog, said the appeal decision vindicates the concerns of Jewish advocacy groups about the sociology professor’s treatment of Jewish students. CAA had previously planned to sue the university over the issue.

“This ruling is a further vindication of the courageous Jewish students on whose behalf we brought proceedings against the University of Bristol last year,” said CAA CEO Gideon Falter. “Following the launch of our lawsuit and an outcry from across the Jewish community, it was clear to the university that it would be held to account in court and had to act to protect Jewish students in accordance with the law, and David Miller was fired within a month.”

Falter continued, “Universities across the country should be warned that we will do whatever it takes to defend Jewish students from racists on campus by upholding their rights in court where necessary.”

In Wednesday’s statement, David Miller said his firing is part of a “pernicious witch hunt led by known assets of the State of Israel in the UK and funded by the dirty money of pro-Israel oligarchs” and that he will again appeal his firing at an employment tribunal.

“The University of Bristol has wilted under this new wave of McCarthyism,” Miller complained. “The university treated this appeal as a mere formality with a predetermined outcome.”

Miller’s firing last year concluded a months-long investigation of his activity, which began making news in 2018 when he mocked Jewish students for feeling unsafe on campus — blaming their fears on “propaganda which they have been schooled with.”