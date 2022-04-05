Tuesday, April 5th | 4 Nisan 5782

April 5, 2022 8:01 am
Israel Donates Water-Filtration Systems to Typhoon-Hit Philippines

Damage caused by typhoon “Rai” in the Philippines in 2021. Photo: Reuters.

The Israeli embassy in the Philippines facilitated the transfer of Israeli-made water filtration systems to typhoon-hit regions of the Philippines, The Manila Times reported on Monday.

The systems made their way to “Del Carmen and San Isidro in Siargao Island, and Cagdianao and Basilisa in Dinagat Islands on March 29,” said the report.

Israeli Ambassador to the Philippines Ilan Fluss and Deputy Chief of Mission Nir Balzam attended a turnover ceremony together with senior Philippine government officials.

“Water is life,” said Fluss. “This donation is Israel’s initiative to support and promote access to portable water in the Philippines. When Typhoon Odette struck the areas in Mindanao, Israel saw the need for clean, drinking water. We coordinated with MinDA [the Mindanao Development Authority] to help identify which areas we could extend this assistance.”

“Israel’s innovation and technology can contribute to solving some of the challenges of the Philippines,” said the ambassador.

According to the report, the Israeli-made technology comes in the form of a portable, crank-operated machine that is capable of taking water from a polluted source, like a river, and purifying up to 400 liters per hour, “enough to supply all the daily water needs of 300 to 400 people.”

