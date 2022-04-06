Thursday, April 7th | 6 Nisan 5782

April 6, 2022 9:10 am
BBC Contributor Abdel Bari Atwan Praises ‘Hadera Operation’ That Killed Two Israelis

avatar by Akiva Van Koningsveld

Opinion

The BBC logo is seen at the entrance at Broadcasting House, the BBC headquarters in central London. Photo by Vuk Valcic / SOPA Images/Sipa USA.

The publicly-funded BBC continues to provide a platform for Palestinian-British journalist Abdel Bari Atwan, who has repeatedly glorified terrorism against Israelis while promoting antisemitism.

Last week, “BBC Trending” presenter Rania Attar highlighted a Twitter post by Atwan, while speaking about the March 27 terror attack in the Israeli city of Hadera, which killed two and injured 12.

Atwan’s tweet referred to the ISIS-claimed attack as the “Hadera operation,” and suggested it had “exposed those [Arab leaders] who did not mention Palestine.”

Atwan was referring to the four Arab foreign ministers who had attended a summit in Israel.

Furthermore, Atwan’s tweet linked to a video in which he expressed joy over the March 27 killing of Israelis.

Following criticism, only two months ago, “BBC Trending” vowed not to promote tweets that glorify terrorism. Our work previously helped expose BBC employee Tala Halawa’s Jew-hatred, which led to her dismissal. Similarly, Atwan’s anti-Israel and pro-terrorist views should not be transmitted to millions of people.

We call on the British government, which provides grants to the BBC, to end antisemitism at the channel.

The author is a contributor to HonestReporting, a Jerusalem-based media watchdog with a focus on antisemitism and anti-Israel bias — where a version of this article first appeared.

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

