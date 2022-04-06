Work Continues at Meron to Prepare for Lag B’Omer

JNS.org – Work continues at the gravesite of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai in Meron to prepare the site for Lag B’Omer this year after the disaster last April, when 45 people were killed in a stampede.

Structures at the site have been demolished and the area has been cleared, reported Arutz 7 on Tuesday.

The Supreme Court ruled on Monday that the state has the right to destroy six structures built illegally in the area around the gravesite.

The State Commission of Inquiry into the Mount Meron disaster delivered its interim recommendations in November regarding safety preparedness for the site.

The holiday begins this year after sundown on May 18 and lasts through the evening of May 19.