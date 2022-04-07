Documentary With Adolf Eichmann’s ‘Lost Confession’ to Premiere in Israel

A documentary featuring a previously hidden interview with Nazi mastermind Adolf Eichmann will premiere at a Tel Aviv film festival on the 60th anniversary of his trial, the festival announced on Tuesday.

The 24th edition of Docaviv — the largest Israeli film festival and the only one dedicated to documentary films — will take place from May 26 to June 5. Its opening film is “The Devil Speaks: Eichmann’s Lost Confession,” directed by Yariv Mozer.

The documentary highlights original recording reels of an interview conducted by Nazi journalist Wilhelmus Sassen with Eichmann in Argentina, which had become a safe haven for Nazi war criminals after World War II. In the interview, Eichmann spoke openly about his role architecting the Holocaust, undermining later claims made at his trial that he was only acting on orders. Mozer, an investigative documentary filmmaker, hunted down the original recording reels that had disappeared for several decades, Variety reported.

The film will compete in Docaviv for the Best Israeli Documentary Award. The prize is ILS 70,000 ($21,704), with an additional grant of ILS 100,000 ($31,007) to promote the film in preparation for the Academy Awards. It is the largest cash prize offered in Israel for documentary filmmaking, Docaviv said.

The festival will take place at the Tel Aviv Cinematheque, venues around the city, and online.