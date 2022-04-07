Thursday, April 7th | 6 Nisan 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Documentary With Adolf Eichmann’s ‘Lost Confession’ to Premiere in Israel

New York Times Highlights Book Portraying German Children as World War II ‘Victims’

Amid Public Row, Survey Finds More Israelis Oppose Bringing Chametz to Hospitals During Passover

Mother of Jérémy Cohen, Killed While Fleeing From Gang Assault in Paris, Urges Caution on Claim of Antisemitism

At Least 6 Wounded in Tel Aviv Shooting Attack

Biden Admin Suggested High-Level Israeli, Palestinian Meeting at White House: Report

Ben & Jerry’s Tries to Force a ‘Food Apartheid’

United Nations Suspends Russia From Human Rights Body Over Ukraine

UK Sanctions Billionaire Moshe Kantor, Head of European Jewish Congress

Composer Stephen Sondheim’s Genius Lives On in New Recording

April 7, 2022 8:50 am
0

Erdan Leads Mock Passover Seder for UN Ambassadors, Invokes Ukrainian Freedom

avatar by JNS.org

Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan hosted a mock Passover seder at the United Nations on April 6, 2022. Photo: Shahar Azran.

JNS.org – Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan hosted an early Passover seder on Wednesday at the United Nations.

About 50 ambassadors from countries all around the world, including the United States, Ukraine, Japan, Mexico, Argentina and Hungary, participated in the service and meal. They were served traditional Passover food and learned about the ceremony, its meaning, rituals and customs from leaders of the organization Aish.

Erdan initiated the event to strengthen the knowledge and understanding of ambassadors to the United Nations about the history of the Jewish people, the journey from slavery to freedom and the Jewish values that are reflected in the holiday customs, such as the struggle against oppression and slavery for freedom, the “Four Questions,” the four sons and more.

The group even sang the song, “Dayenu.”

Related coverage

April 7, 2022 2:08 pm
0

Mother of Jérémy Cohen, Killed While Fleeing From Gang Assault in Paris, Urges Caution on Claim of Antisemitism

The mother of Jérémy Cohen — the French Jewish man who was fatally struck by a tram while fleeing from...

He then universalized the message by invoking current events—namely, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has caused millions to flee as refugees since the war started on Feb. 24.

“As Israel’s ambassador, witnessing the atrocities in Ukraine continue makes me think that if Israel is faced with an existential threat, no international agreement or international organization will come to our rescue. We can only rely on ourselves,” he said.

He then posed a question of his own: “Friends, fellow ambassadors … the question we must all ask ourselves is: Are we doing enough? We must ask this every day till the bloodshed stops.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.