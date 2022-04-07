Thursday, April 7th | 6 Nisan 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Documentary With Adolf Eichmann’s ‘Lost Confession’ to Premiere in Israel

New York Times Highlights Book Portraying German Children as World War II ‘Victims’

Amid Public Row, Survey Finds More Israelis Oppose Bringing Chametz to Hospitals During Passover

Mother of Jérémy Cohen, Killed While Fleeing From Gang Assault in Paris, Urges Caution on Claim of Antisemitism

At Least 6 Wounded in Tel Aviv Shooting Attack

Biden Admin Suggested High-Level Israeli, Palestinian Meeting at White House: Report

Ben & Jerry’s Tries to Force a ‘Food Apartheid’

United Nations Suspends Russia From Human Rights Body Over Ukraine

UK Sanctions Billionaire Moshe Kantor, Head of European Jewish Congress

Composer Stephen Sondheim’s Genius Lives On in New Recording

April 7, 2022 8:24 am
0

Holocaust Survivor, Subject of Oscar and Emmy-Winning Film, Dies at 97

avatar by JNS.org

Gerda Weissmann Klein with former President Barack Obama, receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2010. Photo: Screenshot.

JNS.org – Holocaust survivor and Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient Gerda Weissmann Klein died on Sunday at age 97.

Born in 1924 in Poland, she survived three Nazi concentration camps, where she almost died from exhaustion, overwork and a forced death march through her native country, Germany and the Czech Republic. Though she survived, both of her parents and brother died in the Holocaust. After World War II, she married Kurt Klein, a soldier and one of her American liberators, and they moved to the United States.

Weissmann Klein wrote 10 books, including her autobiography “All But My Life,” which was made in 1995 into a 40-minute documentary short called “One Survivor Remembers.”

The film won an Emmy for Outstanding Informational Special and an Oscar for Best Documentary (Short Subject). “One Survivor Remembers” is now part of the National Film Registry and is available for educators as a part of the Southern Poverty Law Center’s Teaching Tolerance program, according to Deadline.

Related coverage

April 7, 2022 3:43 pm
0

Documentary With Adolf Eichmann’s ‘Lost Confession’ to Premiere in Israel

A documentary featuring a previously hidden interview with Nazi mastermind Adolf Eichmann will premiere at a Tel Aviv film festival...

In 1997, Weissmann Klein was appointed to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum’s Governing Council by then-President Bill Clinton.

She served as keynote speaker at the inaugural UN International Holocaust Remembrance Day in 2006; two years later, she co-founded the non-profit organization Citizenship Counts, which educates students about their rights and responsibilities as US citizens.

In 2011, Weissmann Klein was given the Presidential Medal of Freedom—the highest civilian honor in the United States. At the presentation ceremony, Obama stated that the Holocaust survivor “has taught the world that it is often in our most hopeless moments that we discover the extent of our strength and the depth of our love.”

She is survived by three children, eight grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.