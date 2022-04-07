Thursday, April 7th | 6 Nisan 5782

April 7, 2022 7:31 am
Yamina MK Orbach Threatens to Quit Coalition Unless Demands Met

i24 News and Algemeiner Staff

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett chairs the weekly cabinet meeting at the prime minister’s office in Jerusalem February 13, 2022. Menahem Kahana

i24 News – The ground got shakier for Israel’s fragile ruling coalition on Thursday, a day after Yamina MK Idit Silman abruptly resigned.

Another member of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s party is threatening to follow Silman to the exit, potentially toppling the government that already lost its majority in Israel’s parliament with Wednesday’s defection.

Yamina MK Nir Orbach on Thursday gave an ultimatum to Bennett based on three demands.

Orbach is demanding the restoration of day-care subsidies for children of yeshiva students; the convening of the planning commission to authorize the building of new homes in the West Bank; and connecting West Bank outposts to the electricity grid.

“Without a solution to these issues, I can’t stay in the coalition,” Orbach said.

The demands create headaches for Bennett and the diverse coalition that removed Benjamin Netanyahu from power this past summer after 12 years as Israel’s longest-serving prime minister.

Restoring yeshiva subsidies goes against Yisrael Beytenu head Avigdor Liberman’s decision as finance minister. The other two demands conflict with left-wing members of the coalition and the international community that opposes the settlement enterprise.

If Orbach were to resign, he would leave Bennett with a minority government of 59 seats in the 120-seat Knesset.

