16 Israeli Defense Companies Display Tech at Chile’s Defense Exhibition

JNS.org – Sixteen leading Israeli defense industries are taking part in the FIDAE 2022 Chilean defense exhibition, Israel’s Ministry of Defense stated on Wednesday.

Israel’s national pavilion there was inaugurated by the International Defense Cooperation Directorate of the Defense Ministry, known by its Hebrew acronym as SIBAT.

“The systems, products and technologies showcased in the exhibition in the Israeli pavilion are among the most advanced in air defense, UAVs [unmanned aerial vehicles] and cyber [technology],” the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Brig. Gen. (Res.) Yair Kulas, head of SIBAT, said: “Many countries around the world are affected by the war in Europe that is threatening the existing world order as we know it. Security challenges create increased demand for Israeli technologies and products, as well as new opportunities for cooperation among countries.”

“Israel and Chile have strong and long-standing security relations,” he continued. “The participation of SIBAT and the Israeli defense industries at FIDAE 2022 testifies to the strength and scope of our cooperation. Most of the Israeli systems on display are operational and currently in use by security organizations around the world.”