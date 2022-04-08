Father of Tel Aviv Assailant Praises Son’s Actions

i24 News – The father of the Palestinian gunman who opened fire in the central Israeli city of Tel Aviv on Thursday night — killing two people and wounding eight others — praised his son’s actions on Friday.

“Victory will come soon, in the coming days you will see the change. You will be free and independent. God, free the al-Aqsa Mosque from the occupation,” he told media outlets outside his home in Jenin of the West Bank.

He is reportedly a former senior officer in the Palestinian national security establishment.

אביו של המחבל הבוקר בג'נין: "הניצחון יגיע בקרוב, בימים הקרובין תראו את השינוי.

אתם תהיו חופשיים ועצמאיים. אלוהים, שחרר את מסגד אלאקצא מידי הכיבוש!" pic.twitter.com/yHlqUwHPJo — שחר גליק (@glick_sh) April 8, 2022