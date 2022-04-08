Friday, April 8th | 7 Nisan 5782

April 8, 2022 2:04 pm
Father of Three Mourned as Toll in Tel Aviv Terror Attack Rises to 3

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Israelis gather to pay their respects outside a bar which was the site of a fatal shooting attack in central Tel Aviv, Israel April 8, 2022. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

The death toll in Thursday’s terrorist attack in Tel Aviv rose to three on Friday after 35-year-old Barak Lufan died of his wounds.

A father of three and an Olympic trainer coaching Israel’s national kayak team, Lufan was one of several injured Thursday night when a Palestinian terrorist opened fire on a bar on Tel Aviv’s bustling Dizengoff Street.

Tomer Morad and Eytam Magini, two 27-year-old childhood friends from Kfar Saba, were also murdered by the assailant.

“The entire nation of Israel shares in the heavy grief of the family of Barak Lufan, the third killed in the brutal attack on Dizengoff,” Prime Minister Naftali Bennnett tweeted. “A father of three from Givat Shmuel. The heart is torn.”

The Israeli Olympic committee remembered Lufan as a talented rower with a “special personality” and an “endless capacity to give.”

“A man of the earth and the sea, salt of the earth,” the committee said in a statement, adding that he recently been focused on training Paralympic athletes. “The Olympic family bows its head at the passing of an exemplary athlete, coach and man.”

The shooting was the latest in a wave of terror attacks that have together killed 14. Thursday’s gunman, a Palestinian from the West Bank city of Jenin, was shot dead by Israeli security forces the following morning after an hours-long manhunt.

Funerals for Morad and Magini are planned for Sunday.

“They were best friends; they grew up together and went out together. This is a disaster we simply cannot wrap our heads around,” Morad’s friend Alon Grossman told Israel’s Ynet news Friday. “I cannot understand how we lost my good friend, the excellent cook who always used to spoil us with special and delicious food. They decided to go to a pub and were murdered there.”

