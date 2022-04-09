IDF Operations in West Bank to Intensify, Gantz Says

i24 News – Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz said on Saturday that Israel Defense Forces (IDF) operations in the Palestinian territories will increase in the coming days following a string of deadly terrorist attacks.

Gantz made the statement following a situational assessment after a morning raid by the IDF in the northern West Bank city of Jenin, the place of residence of the perpetrator of the deadly Tel Aviv shooting.

“The defense minister expressed his appreciation to the soldiers operating over the weekend, and in particular for the operational activities carried out this morning in Jenin,” Gantz said, emphasizing that “defensive and offensive operations will continue and grow in intensity everywhere.”

Meanwhile Israel imposed new restrictions on Jenin, including closing the key checkpoints of Jalameh and Rihan.

The measure, announced by the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), will block local merchants and businesspeople from entering Israel and preventing Jenin residents from visiting family in Israel, effectively revoking 5000 permits Israel issued for Jenin residents for the holy Muslim month of Ramadan.