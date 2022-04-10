President Herzog Presented With 19-Foot-Long Matzah, ‘Biggest in Israel’

An Israeli bakery showed off the largest piece of matzah in the country to Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Sunday, as the Jewish state prepares for the Passover holiday beginning next week.

The “record-breaking” matzah stretches over 19 feet, weighs more than 13 pounds, and has some 119,000 perforations, the president’s office said. It took 2o workers over three hours to bake, using more than 15 pounds of flour and three liters of water.

David Wolf, a fifth-generation matzah baker, presented the traditional unleavened flatbread alongside his three children to Herzog and First Lady Michal Herzog.

“We are very happy to see the longest matzah in Israel and maybe even the world, as you at your factory celebrate 138 years of matzah-baking,” the president said. “I want to wish the People of Israel a wonderful Seder night, matzah-eating, and a kosher and happy Passover!”

The Guinness World Record for the longest matzah is held by the Manischewitz company, which unveiled a 23-foot-long sheet in Newark, New Jersey in June 2011. The largest matzah ball ever — a 267-pound orb made of 1,000 eggs and 200 pounds of matzo meal — was shaped in 2009 by Noah’s Ark Original Deli in New York, according to Guinness.