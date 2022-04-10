Sunday, April 10th | 10 Nisan 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

US Will Supply Ukraine With ‘the Weapons It Needs’ Against Russia

Israel’s Field Hospital in Ukraine Using Virtual Reality to Treat Refugees

Man Shot Dead in Israel’s South After Attempting to Steal Soldier’s Weapon

Israeli Police Officer Stabbed in Hebron, Assailant Shot Dead

Israel Condemns ‘Shocking’ Vandalism of Joseph’s Tomb as Palestinian Rioters Torch Holy Site

‘Palestinian Apartheid Week’ as New Approach to Facing Anti-Israel Activity on Campus

President Herzog Presented With 19-Foot-Long Matzah, ‘Biggest in Israel’

NJ Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Antisemitic Stabbing, Hit-and-Runs

Say Goodbye to Russian Oligarchs

No, Secretary Blinken, Palestinian Terror is Not ‘Senseless’

April 10, 2022 10:14 am
0

President Herzog Presented With 19-Foot-Long Matzah, ‘Biggest in Israel’

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

The largest matzah in Israel on display at Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s residence. Photo: Haim Zach / GPO

An Israeli bakery showed off the largest piece of matzah in the country to Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Sunday, as the Jewish state prepares for the Passover holiday beginning next week.

The “record-breaking” matzah stretches over 19 feet, weighs more than 13 pounds, and has some 119,000 perforations, the president’s office said. It took 2o workers over three hours to bake, using more than 15 pounds of flour and three liters of water.

David Wolf, a fifth-generation matzah baker, presented the traditional unleavened flatbread alongside his three children to Herzog and First Lady Michal Herzog.

“We are very happy to see the longest matzah in Israel and maybe even the world, as you at your factory celebrate 138 years of matzah-baking,” the president said. “I want to wish the People of Israel a wonderful Seder night, matzah-eating, and a kosher and happy Passover!”

The Guinness World Record for the longest matzah is held by the Manischewitz company, which unveiled a 23-foot-long sheet in Newark, New Jersey in June 2011. The largest matzah ball ever — a 267-pound orb made of 1,000 eggs and 200 pounds of matzo meal — was shaped in 2009 by Noah’s Ark Original Deli in New York, according to Guinness.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.