Say Goodbye to Russian Oligarchs

JNS.org – The International Luxembourg Forum on Preventing Nuclear Catastrophe is the perfect example of an organization with an imposing name and an illustrious advisory board that you’ve still never heard of.

The forum’s board gathers such figures as Henry Kissinger, the former US Secretary of State; Gareth Evans, a former Australian foreign minister; and Igor Ivanov, who served as Russian foreign minister at the turn of the century, under both Boris Yeltsin and then Vladimir Putin. The forum’s purpose is to encourage dialogue between the United States and Russia in order to avert a nuclear confrontation between the two world powers. Quite what it does is unclear, at least from its website, which was last updated on Feb. 22 with an anodyne statement describing Russia’s intentions in Ukraine as “clouded,” but warning against further escalation nonetheless. (Russia invaded Ukraine less than a week later.)

At the forum’s summit sits its founder and president, the Russian-Jewish oligarch known as Moshe Kantor in the Israeli and Western media, and as Vyatcheslav Kantor in the Russian press. Last Thursday, he was one of eight oligarchs sanctioned by the British government in its latest bid to turn the financial screws on Putin and his acolytes in the worlds of politics and business. Kantor, whose fortune is estimated in the region of $4.5 billion, is the principal shareholder in Acron, a fertilizer company with “vital strategic significance for the Russian government,” according to a statement from the Foreign Office in London.

Not all of Russia’s oligarchs — entrepreneurs who bought out state-owned companies at rock-bottom prices following the collapse of the Soviet Union — have remained close to Putin, but Kantor has. In 2016, Putin awarded Kantor the Russian Order of Honor for his achievements in industry. An accompanying Acron press release noted proudly that the pair had visited the company’s site in the city of Veliky Novgorod “designed and built by Russian experts without engaging foreign contractors” for the extraction of rare earth elements (REE) — metals that can be utilized in refining and other industrial processes and also for a range of military uses. “Creating REE operations based on the Russian production facility is strategically important for ensuring national security and instrumental for phasing out REE imports in the Russian market,” the same press release added, in a sentence that likely raised eyebrows among the Foreign Office mandarins in London.

Among those oligarchs of Jewish origin, Kantor is the one most closely associated with Jewish causes, although Roman Abramovich — the best-known oligarch of all — is also a significant player in the Jewish world. Kantor is, among other honorifics, the head of the European Jewish Congress (EJC), a position from which he resigned on April 8; the founder of the Kantor Center for the Study of Contemporary Jewry at Tel Aviv University; and a significant donor to the Jewish Leadership Council (JLC) and Community Security Trust (CST) in the United Kingdom, his main residence. His philanthropy has transformed the Jewish world in the 15 years since he was elected as the EJC’s president. The fact that Kantor is now a subject of sanctions, along with Abramovich, Mikhail Fridman, Petr Aven and other Jewish oligarchs, will have harsh material consequences for Jewish organizations working in areas from education to welfare to political advocacy.