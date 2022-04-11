Monday, April 11th | 10 Nisan 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Worse Than Wrong: The Danger of Misleading Headlines About Terror Wave in Israel

The Atrocities in Ukraine — Then and Now

Terror Wave Was Initiated and Fueled by the PA and Fatah

False Equivalence: MSNBC’s Ali Velshi Compares Israel to China, Assad’s Syria & the Taliban’s Afghanistan

President Herzog, Israeli Astronaut Eytan Stibbe Speak Via Video Link From the International Space Station

Joint List Chief Calls on Arab Israeli Members of the Security Forces to Lay Down Arms

2 Hasidic Jews Shot, Wounded on Their Way to Joseph’s Tomb

Israel Approves First High-Tech Hub in Eastern Jerusalem

Man Found Guilty of Murdering UK Lawmaker David Amess

Israel Approves Proposal to Consider Revoking Terrorists’ Families’ State Pensions

April 11, 2022 8:12 am
0

Israel Approves First High-Tech Hub in Eastern Jerusalem

avatar by Israel Hayom / JNS.org

View of the eastern Jerusalem neighborhood of Silwan on December 3, 2017. Photo: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.

JNS.org – Israel’s government approved on Sunday the construction of two new technology and innovation quarters in Jerusalem, one of which will be the first ever built in the eastern part of the capital.

The joint decision was made by Housing and Construction and Jerusalem Affairs Minister Ze’ev Elkin, and Innovation, Science and Technology Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen.

The other tech hub, according to the plan, will be located in the western part of the city.

The purpose of the initiative is to strengthen the high-tech and biotech industries in the capital, which presently employ just 7 percent of the city’s residents, create a united and quality urban space between the city’s east and west, and integrate various populations in these fields, such as the ultra-Orthodox and Arabs.

Jerusalem is currently home to some 400 high-tech companies, venture capital funds and more.

Related coverage

April 11, 2022 8:22 am
0

President Herzog, Israeli Astronaut Eytan Stibbe Speak Via Video Link From the International Space Station

JNS.org - Israeli President Isaac Herzog and first lady Michal Herzog spoke to Israeli astronaut Eytan Stibbe via video link...

“The establishment of the innovation quarters will create a space that will provide more quality employment opportunities for the various populations in the city, and strengthen Jerusalem’s economy,” said Elkin.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.