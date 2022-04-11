Lapid Taps Noa Tishby as Envoy to Combat Antisemitism, Delegitimization of Israel

Actress, producer, author and activist Noa Tishby has been appointed as Israel’s first special envoy for combating antisemitism and the delegitimization of Israel, Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid announced on Monday.

“The state of Israel is under attack by people who are calling us an apartheid state,” Lapid said in announcing the appointment. “The Jewish people are under attack by people who are blaming Jews for everything that is wrong in this world. It’s time to fight back. It’s time to answer using smart, young voices like Noa Tishby’s.”

Tishby said she was “honored” to fill the new post.

“Anti-Zionism and antisemitism are one and the same,” she said. “Antisemitism is on the rise and I am thrilled to be able to lend my voice to this very worthy fight.”

In her new role, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Tishby will “focus on raising global awareness of antisemitism and efforts to delegitimize Israel and serve as an advocate to prevent and fight hate directed towards Jews.” She will represent the ministry “and spearhead initiatives worldwide before key audiences, generate an international dialogue, and respond to acts of antisemitism.”

A Tel Aviv native, Tishby is an IDF veteran and recipient of a drama scholarship from the Tel Aviv Museum of Arts. She is widely known in Israel for starring in the 1990s soap opera “Ramat Aviv Gimmel” and for a production career that has included bringing Israel’s “B’Tipul” television series to US audiences, which was adapted to “In Treatment” for HBO. Tishby founded the Act for Israel advocacy group in 2011, and has been a vocal advocate on issues of antisemitism, anti-Zionism and the delegitimization of Israel. Last year, she published the book, “Israel: a Simple Guide to the Most Misunderstood Country on Earth.”

Her appointment comes weeks after the long-awaited confirmation by the US Senate of Holocaust historian Deborah Lipstadt, as the US special envoy to combat and monitor antisemitism.

“The creation of this post and the appointment of Noa Tishby is another step that will strengthen Israel and our fight against antisemitism internationally at a moment when Jews around the world once again face an alarming and dramatic resurgence in antisemitism,” Lapid said on Monday. “In this fight, it’s critically important to tell the Israeli story well, influence decision makers and world opinion, and to be quick and powerful in our response to acts of hate and violence directed against Jews.”