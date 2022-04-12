Tuesday, April 12th | 11 Nisan 5782

Israeli Defense Exports Hit New Record of $11.3 Billion in 2021

avatar by i24 News

Israeli defense firm’s Smart Shooter’s SMASH system. Photo: Captain Fred Warmer

i24 News – Israel’s annual arms sales reached new records in 2021, according to Defense Ministry data released Tuesday.

The International Defense Cooperation Directorate, known as SIBAT, said that defense exports rose from $8.3 billion in 2020 to $11.3 billion in 2021. The previous high was in 2017, with $9.2 billion.

“Israel’s defense exports have reached double-digit figures for the first time, reaching a 55 percent increase within two years,” Brig. Gen. (Res.) Yair Kulas, the head of SIBAT, told reporters on Monday, according to the Times of Israel.

“Demand for Israeli defense products has risen in the past year, manifesting in the sharp increase in transactions between countries, among other things,” Kulas continued.

The largest buyer of Israeli defense goods was Europe, purchasing 41 percent of total exports. The Asia-Pacific region purchased 34 percent, followed by North America with 12 percent.

Countries under the Abraham Accords, such as the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, accounted for seven percent of the defense goods. Finally, Africa and Latin America each purchased three percent.

“Looking ahead, shifting global priorities and partnerships such as the Abraham Accords create high demand for Israel’s cutting-edge technological systems,” Kulas said, according to the Times.

The most significant chunk of exports, at 20 percent, were missiles, rockets and air-defense systems, followed by training services at 15 percent.

